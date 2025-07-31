  • NASCAR
“Dad would be livid”: Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s son left fuming as Teresa Earnhardt pursues $30B worth data center 

By Mayank Shukla
Modified Jul 31, 2025 15:24 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
Dale Earnhardt Sr. for Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn

The Dale Earnhardt family is once again sailing in rough waters, this time though an over high-stakes business venture presided over by Teresa Earnhardt, the wife of the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., who was always in charge of his racing and business empire. Teresa, according to the recent reports, is hot on the heels of a mammoth $30 billion data center development on the land that was once synonymous with the most well-known NASCAR family. Kerry Earnhardt, who is the eldest son of Dale Sr., has expressed his displeasure at this development.

Kerry Earnhardt, born with both the burden of his father in his surname and a long history of bad relations with Teresa, has not minced his words. He described what in his opinion, is a loss of values and vision that Dale Sr. represented. Kerry himself is a retired NASCAR racer with a number of years of Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series racing, and he has been a long-time proponent in maintaining the Earnhardt racing legacy.

He tweeted:

"Dad would be livid, his name is associated in this title!Data Centers don’t belong in neighborhoods..natural resources are depleted, wildlife uprooted! The landscape, lives that call this home..forever changed. Build homes w/people loving the land we live as land it’s intended!"
Many family members see the development as a profit-maximizing strategy at the expense of legacy, and thus it elicits a sense of deja vu in the minds of viewers. They have memories of previous successful lawsuits over the use of the name of family members by private individuals as in the long-running battles between Teresa and Kerry and her other siblings about the use of the Earnhardt name in post-racing projects.

Mike Skinner looks back on sharing RCR garage with Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Mike Skinner reflected on his early years sharing a garage with Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in the late 1990s, revealing that Earnhardt was initially reluctant to have a full-time Cup Series teammate. Skinner, who joined RCR as driver of the No. 31 car after dominating the Truck Series, shared that Earnhardt "didn't want a teammate" and that their relationship was initially cold, partly because Skinner was associated with the same Goodwrench sponsors as Earnhardt and had drawn some attention from Earnhardt's fans.

"He (Dale Earnhardt) didn't want a teammate. And I think I had stolen—not stolen, but I'd acquired some of his fans because I was in the Goodwrench truck. It wasn't my fault. That was our sponsor, right? And so it was a tough, tough road," Skinner told Harvick via NASCAR on FOX. (27:04 onwards)

Earnhardt had spent most of his career as a one-man team, making Skinner’s arrival a significant adjustment for the iconic driver.

Edited by Luke Koshi
