"I stole a pack": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals the time he shoplifted from a gas station

By Shaharyar
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:53 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on the time he shoplifted. During an episode of Bless Your 'Hardt podcast alongside his wife Amy, the NASCAR legend recalled the story of him shoplifting a pack of cigarettes.

Earnhardt Jr. revealed he used to work at a gas station when he was 16 years old. It happened because he got a speeding ticket and his father asked him to get a job, which led him to a gas station near the place he used to live. He claimed that even though he didn't smoke cigarettes, he would see the pack of Lucky Strikes on the wall and wonder what they'd taste like.

"So I stole a pack and tried to smoke them and then what happened and it was terrible. I was just so curious about a Lucky Strike and how you smoked it. So I stole them. I'd probably lifted something else at some point," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [32:50]
youtube-cover
As Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized how terrible his experience of smoking was, Amy playfully asked her husband whether he choked on the cigarettes.

He mentioned that the tobacco got in his mouth, leaving him clueless about how one should smoke a Lucky Strike cigarette without the tobacco getting in the back of one's mouth from the back of the cigarette.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals the time he hung out with shady kids from across the street as a child

Following his admission of shoplifting a pack of cigarettes, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed another story of him being involved in a lifting incident at another point in his life. He recalled when he used to live with his mother in 1980, and there were some kids who lived across the street.

Earnhardt said he and his sister Kelley would hang out with the kids "from time to time." However, those kids were 'bad news.' He elaborated:

"They weren't friendly. They wanted to hang out, but they were going to get you in trouble. And we had a gas station at the end of the road about four blocks away. And we went down to that gas station and they ran in there. We went in there and they stole something. They're like, 'Go run.' And I'm like, 'I ain't stole nothing, but I'm going to get in trouble.' So I never really wanted to hang out with them anymore after that." [35:00]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. added that a few days later, he had a pair of Adidas sneakers, which he saw the kids across the street wearing a couple of weeks later. He admitted to being clueless about how the kids got the same shoes as him, but he was sure those shoes looked like the ones he had.

