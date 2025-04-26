Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a 3 word response to concerning NASCAR stat involving car speeds

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has dropped his response to a stat involving Shane Van Gisbergen, where his qualifying lap from last year was 20mph slower than his fastest lap, showing a disparity in the speeds posted by a single car vs drafting on the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a NASCAR icon who followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. (the joint record-holder of the most championships won by a single driver with seven) and made an impressive career for himself.

Junior won two Xfinity Series championships (1998 and 1999). He famously won the Daytona 500 twice (2004 and 2014), joining an elite group of drivers who have won multiple races at the Great American Race track. Over his 18-year career, he amassed 26 wins,149 top-five finishes, and 260 top-ten results in his 631 starts. His win at the 2001 Pepsi 400 Daytona is one of the most emotional moments in the history of NASCAR, with the win coming just months after his father’s passing on the same track.

Nascarman posted a stat involving Shane Van Gisbergen on X:

"Last fall, SVG qualified at a speed of 179.912 mph. During the race, his fastest lap was 199.438 mph. Nearly a 20 mph difference between single car and peak draft speeds"

To which Dale Earnhardt Jr. replied:

"That's a problem"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most beloved figures in NASCAR, having won the second-most Most Popular Driver with 15 consecutive titles. His popularity was a huge factor in the renewed people's interest in motorsport between the 2000s and 2010s. Since Earnhardt retired in 2017, he has become extremely involved in grassroots racing, owning the CARS Tour. Junior is also a broadcaster and co-host of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled his early days as a color commentator in the NBC booth

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up about his early frustrations as a color commentator in the NBC broadcast booth during a conversation with former colleague Rick Allen on his Dale Jr. Download podcast. After joining NBC in 2018 following his retirement from full-time NASCAR racing, Earnhardt Jr. described how, for the first few weeks, he was treated with "kid gloves," allowed to make mistakes as he learned the ropes of broadcasting.

“It was so much fun,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled. “The first couple of weeks, y'all handled me with kid gloves. You were like, yep, you get away with this, you get away with that. But you've got to figure it out.”

However, this supportive atmosphere shifted dramatically during a race at Pocono Raceway, where he found himself barely speaking during the broadcast, leading to significant feelings of anger and frustration.

