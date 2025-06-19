Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits underestimating Tony Stewart’s NHRA journey until one eye-opening moment

Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have been good friends after spending nearly two decades competing against each other in the NASCAR Cup Series. Both veteran drivers went on different paths post their retirement from NASCAR. Three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart remained as a team co-owner for the Stewart-Haas Racing team post his retirement from full-time racing in NASCAR in 2016. The team ultimately decided to sell its charters and leave the sport in 2024. Earnhardt Jr. works as a NASCAR commentator for Amazon Prime and has participated in numerous ventures after his retirement.

Stewart has been racing in the NHRA drag racing since 2024 and has gained success there. Earnhardt Jr. recently collaborated with YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, where he drove McFarland's modified 'Dale Truck', which is a turbocharged drag machine. Stewart offered Earnhardt Jr. to drive his drag racing car after watching the video.

Earnhardt Jr. recently spoke about Tony Stewart's success in the NHRA circuit and had all praises for his former co-driver.

"Tony Stewart has become a competitive, successful and he goes twice as fast as this. I didn't appreciate what Tony had done as much as I did after I drove that truck. I was like, that was fast. I admire, I love Tony Stewart. He's awesome. We all know that he kicks ass, but dang, I honestly feel like I really didn't put his NHRA career anywhere near the other things that he's done in racing. But now I gotta say that I put it near the top. It's not so easy from the outside." Dale Earnhardt Jr. said via Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast.

Trending

Stewart responded to Earnhardt Jr. by posting the clip on his social media thanking his friend and again inviting him for a ride.

Tony Stewart's partnership with American Rebel Light is set to provide high action and drama

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart, is all set to make his NHRA debut with American Rebel Light at the upcoming event. This move has made the Motorsports world hype up with energy and passion. The decision also leads to a crossover between fans of NASCAR and drag racing.

Stewart expressed his enthusiasm and excitement for the event recently.

"I am proud to represent American Rebel Light at the upcoming NHRA event. Drag racing is a thrilling sport, and I can’t wait to show what I can do on the track. Get "ready for some adrenaline-pumping action!” Stewart said via the Media.

This partnership will surely attract a lot of eyeballs towards the drag racing event, and the fans of both sports will be excited to see the veteran driver doing what he does best: Racing and giving thrilling, entertaining performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.