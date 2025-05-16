Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy reveal an incident that left them feeling emotional and proud over daughter Isla

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, shared an incident about their daughter Isla, which left them emotional and proud of her. Speaking about the delightful incident, Mrs. Earnhardt described how the young one acted generously during lunch with her friends.

In the recent episode of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast on YouTube, the NASCAR couple spoke about their family, including the recent Mother's Day spa, school field trips, and many more. During their hour-long conversation, they also spoke about their daughter Isla and how her actions have become a matter of pride.

"Yesterday, my daughter was at a table with two girls at lunch, mind you they're six or seven," Amy Earnhardt stated. They're young and when she got up to throw her trash away the two girls moved. And they were still eating, so they moved tables. So Katie was at the table alone And Isla noticed and grabbed her lunch and moved to Katie's table and said "We don't let our friends sit alone."

"Oh isn't that so sweet that's very sweet? So like I know when she leaves the house now like I don't have to worry her little sweetheart that I see at home really is how she behaves Yeah And that made me feel so good because if she if I ever caught her doing some mean girl stuff like I would taner hide. But it makes me feel so good to know that like she's confident enough to act that way," she further added. (11:38-12:15)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann on June 17, 2015, and got married on New Year's Eve in 2016. They have two children together.

Isla Rose Earnhardt is the couple's first child, who was born on April 30, 2018. Earnhardt Jr. and his wife welcomed their second child, a daughter named Nicole Loraine Earnhardt, on October 12, 2020.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared how they named Isla Rose Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, poses for photos with his wife Amy Earnhardt, and their daughters Isla Rose (R) and Nicole on the grid - Source: Getty

In April this year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared how he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, named their firstborn daughter, Isla Rose Earnhardt. Speaking about it in one of the recent episodes of The Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former Cup Series driver mentioned the use of pen and paper to scribble the firstborn's moniker.

"We were going through a lot of different names, and [we would] mix and match them together and write them out on paper," Earnhardt said in an episode of the The Dale Jr. Download podcast show. “Isla Rose just rang so nicely and flowed out so nicely when you say it. I just loved it." (Via People)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the third-generation driver and the son of the late Dale Earnhardt, a seven-time Cup Series champion. He is a 26-time Cup Series race winner and a 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award winner.

