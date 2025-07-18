Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy reveal which NASCAR drivers they'd trust to babysit their daughters

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt have two daughters together, Isla Rose (6) and Nicole Lorraine (4). The family of four currently lives in Mooresville, North Carolina.

On the latest episode of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, Dale Jr. and Amy were asked to choose a NASCAR driver whom they would let babysit their daughters. While Earnhardt Jr.’s immediate pick was former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, Amy’s choice was a bit more elaborate.

Amy said that she would let Danica Patrick look after her kids. Patrick leads an extremely active life that includes regular yoga sessions. Amy thought that Patrick would teach her daughters a thing or two about discipline and how to lead a healthy lifestyle.

"I'd let Danica (Patrick) do it." Amy said (48:36). "Danica would probably teach them something cool that I can't teach them. Like she's always doing gymnastics as stuff like that too...she does her yoga, and the girls can hang out with her.”

However, she then acknowledged that even Blaney would be a great babysitter. Reflecting on his calm, cool, and collected demeanor, Amy said (48:56):

“He would be fine.”

Ryan Blaney currently drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. He is in his 10th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series and eighth driving for team owner Roger Penske. During the off-season, Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio are expecting their first child this winter.

But given how both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife agreed to let Blaney babysit their daughters, one could assume that the Mustang maestro will make a great dad.

On the NASCAR side of things, Ryan Blaney currently sits seventh in the driver standings with a win, seven top fives, and eight top-10s. His next race is scheduled for this coming Sunday, July 20.

“The extra attention is not really something I love”: Amy discusses adjusting to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR stardom

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a big name in the world of NASCAR. His popularity earned him the prestigious NMPA Most Popular Driver Award 15 consecutive times from 2003 to 2017. So when Amy joined Dale Jr. on the sets of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, it came with the extra attention from the fans.

But Amy isn't fond of that, nor does she want to bask under Dale Jr.’s popularity. But being the better half of a celebrity like Dale Earnhardt Jr., things like those come uninvited. Detailing the same, Amy told the US Magazine:

“I’m not really one to seek out extra attention. Being in a relationship with Dale, there just is a certain amount of that, just because. It’s funny, you sit in the studio and we’re just sitting here talking and it’s just the two of us. I think you forget sometimes how many people are watching or the reach of the show.”

“The extra attention is not really something I love. It’s something I’m going to figure out how to get used to. But it’s not something I wanted,” she said one more time.

But for Dale Earnhardt Jr., hosting Bless Your ‘Hardt is kind of fun. He appreciates his wife very much and loves it when the world sees how proud he is of his marriage and the person he has become to his wife and little girls.

