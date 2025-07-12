Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces 2026 primary sponsor update for Justin Allgaier’s JRM ride

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently announced the renewal of Roto-Rooter as a primary sponsor for JR Motorsports during the upcoming 2026 season. They will serve as the primary sponsor for seven of the Xfinity Series races in the year for the #7 JR Motorsports driver, Justin Allgaier.

Ad

This signifies an extension of Roto-Rooter's partnership with JRM, which has been an ongoing partnership with sponsor roles in both 2024 and 2025. The agreement also includes a personal services agreement with Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself and includes other JRM properties beyond Allgaier's car. Allgaier has a multi-year deal with JRM that runs through 2026 and will continue to have BRANDT Professional Agriculture as his main sponsor for 20 races in 2025 and 2026, strengthening the long-term deal between the squad.

Ad

Trending

With the renewed confidence of his sponsors, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

"It's awesome to see Roto-Rooter excited to be part of the NASCAR ecosystem, not only with us, but at the Cup level. They're doing things with Larson at the dirt level. So you're seeing this branding in a lot of areas in motorsport. So that's really exciting to be part of that package and part of their mission to tap into our fan base and engage with fans of NASCAR and motorsports. So, excited about that. And it's a very iconic brand with a lot of history, and I'm sentimental toward things like that." (0:44 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This partnership reflects Roto-Rooter's commitment to JRM and Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s marketing platform, aiming to increase brand awareness and service promotion through NASCAR exposure.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals why his $9,300 pickup truck holds more value than any car he's ever owned

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed that his most valued vehicle is not a race-winning NASCAR car but rather a humble 1988 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, which he purchased for $9,300. This two-tone black and silver single-cab truck holds immense sentimental value for him as it was a birthday gift from his father, the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., when Dale Jr. was just 16 years old.

Ad

The truck symbolizes the beginning of his journey into racing and serves as a tangible connection to his teenage years, his father, and the memories he made growing up in North Carolina. Although the original truck was eventually wrecked, Dale Jr. went to great lengths to restore a similar model to preserve those memories.

"Well, it's probably my little S10 pickup truck… It's a 1988 single cab. Two-tone black and silver. S10 pickup truck with the Tahoe package," said Dale Jr. (3:45 onwards)

Ad

"This was my first vehicle. This isn't the exact truck that I owned, but this is as close as you're going to get. And I'm so glad that I have it today. It's kind of like this thing that reminds you of where you were, where you've been," he added. (4:31 onwards)

Beyond the truck, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has created a unique tribute to NASCAR history known as the Racecar Graveyard on his Dirty Mo Acres property in Mooresville, North Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.