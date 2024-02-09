Dale Earnhardt Jr. "anxious" to announce broadcasting future amidst contract negotiations with NBC Sports

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career as an NBC broadcaster could be in a jeopardy as his contract has expired.

While the broadcast schedule doesn't kick off until late June, Earnhardt currently finds himself without a contract to resume his role as an analyst. Addressing the situation candidly on his Dale Jr Download podcast, he admitted to the uncertainty surrounding his broadcasting future.

"My contract with NBC is up. It was up at the end of last year. I’m currently working through what that looks like for me. I definitely love being in the broadcast booth and want to continue doing that," he said.

Despite the contract limbo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions with NASCAR's TV partners. He added:

"We’ve had some great conversations with all of NASCAR’s TV partners. My home and my love is at NBC and I’d love to be back with them so we’ll see where it goes. But right now, I really don’t have a job in terms of broadcasting."

The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion went on to say:

"As I learn more about my broadcasting future, I will let everyone know about that. I’m anxious to get that sorted out because certainly have had a lot of fun with NBC over the years doing that, broadcasting with (Steve) Letarte and those guys."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his 2024 racing schedule

In addition to the broadcasting negotiations, Earnhardt also discussed his racing plans for the 2024 season. Answering a fan, he said in a recent episode of Ask Jr:

“It does not look like I’m going to be able to race at the Wilkesboro race, the All-Star week. So the Cars tour is going to Wilkesboro on that Tuesday and Wednesday. And I have some business in New York City that I cannot get out of. So I’m not gonna be able to compete this year in that race.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. added that scheduling conflicts would prevent him from competing in the Wilkesboro race during All-Star week:

“I’m gonna run my late model a couple of times, probably at Florence 3 times. They’ll have a race before Darlington in the second half of the year that I’ll probably run. If you’re at Darlington, come out and see us. Then the South Carolina 400 at the end of the year I might run. Probably gonna slide a race somewhere in the middle there in the Cars tour.”