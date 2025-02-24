Dale Earnhardt Jr.-backed driver breaks silence on his ‘undeserving’ Atlanta fate

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former driver Josh Berry put on one of the best-performing races in his NASCAR Cup Series career in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, to his misfortune, a crash in the race's final lap set him back several track positions, ending the race in P25.

Josh Berry took the NASCAR world by surprise after securing a P3 start in the Ambetter Health 400. as the race went on, the WBR driver found himself as the leader of the pack for 56 laps. However, on the final lap of overtime in the Ambetter Health 400, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former JRM driver lost his balance after getting sandwiched between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain as they battled for a top-five finish. Berry ended the race with an unfortunate P25 finish.

Following the end of the race, the former SHR driver spoke with Bob Pockrass and shared his candid thoughts on the final lap incident.

"We had a really fast car. We saw yesterday that all of our cars were fast and I think Miles(Stanley) did a great job and Jason did a great job and we were able to just kind of stay aggressive, stay on the offence, stay up front. I feel like I'm in a situation now where I can succeed and we tried to make the most of it there, we just didn't. Obviously didn't get the finish we deserved." Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former driver said.

Josh Berry took over the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing after Stewart-Haas Racing's exit from NASCAR. His journey in the sport began with JR Motorsports, where he made his Xfinity Series debut at Iowa Speedway in 2014. Over the years, Berry and Dale Earnhardt Jr. built a strong friendship while working together at JRM.

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell secured his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway under caution. He was followed by an impressive P2 finish by Carson Hocevar, and HMS' Kyle Larson completed the top three.

"Everything is on edge": Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his thoughts on 'mentally tough' racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on the 1.5 mile oval in Atlanta, Georgia. The former Xfinity Series champion has secured one victory at the track early on in his Cup Series career, however, he has multiple top-five finishes at the Atlanta-based facility.

After an intense Ambetter Health 400, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on the challenges drivers face while racing at Atlanta.

"Man this racetrack has something special. I'm tensed up! What these drivers are doing is so mentally tough. Feels like everything is on edge." Dale Jr. wrote.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return with its action to COTA for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 2nd, at 3:30 PM Eastern time.

