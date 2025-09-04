Dale Earnhardt Jr. backs HMS youngster to win the 2025 NASCAR championship over Denny Hamlin

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently named his four drivers for the final four in Phoenix this season. During the latest episode of his podcast show, Earnhardt looked back on the first race of the playoffs, assessed which drivers are in a tough spot heading into Gateway, and which four of the current 16 make it to Phoenix.

Earnhardt's first pick was Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who is one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of the sport, is still searching for his first Cup title. Moreover, Hamlin hasn't made a final four appearance since 2021.

Following that, Dale Earnhardt Jr. picked Chase Briscoe as someone who could cause an upset. Briscoe recently booked his spot in the Round of 12 with his Southern 500 win. The #19 driver has enjoyed a successful first season in his new team with two wins and 11 top 5 finishes.

Based on the last three races of the Round of 8 - Las Vegas, Talladega and Martinsville in the playoff round which determines the final four, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last two spots went to a former Cup champion and a Hendrick youngster.

"Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Blaney. I like those picks. And I feel like as much as I want to think that Blaney wins the championship between those four at Phoenix, I just feel like Byron does. I don't know why," Earnhardt said. [56:55]

Having said that, he claimed he has no reason to back Byron as he feels Blaney will win his second title. But then he corrected himself by adding that he picks the #12 driver to win every year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on the drivers in trouble heading into Gateway playoff race

Following the first playoff race at Darlington, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that no driver is currently in 'big trouble.' The four drivers below the cutline currently are Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Josh Berry.

Earnhardt said that both Bowman and Berry cannot have a bad race, otherwise it'll be over for them at Gateway. He said via the aforementioned source:

"All you're trying to do is give yourself a shot... You're not talking about making gains on the field. You're talking about making gains on the top 12." [52:32]

The former HMS driver picked Austin Cindric and Shane Van Gisbergen as the only two drivers who can go below the cutline after the next race as he said he sees only two spots available. Speaking about Cindric, the winner at Gateway from last season, Dale Jr. said he's not convinced of the Penske driver being a sure-shot performer.

Earnhardt claimed Cindric shows up sometimes and runs 12th and at other times, runs 28th. Having said that, he mentioned the possiblity of Cindric's teammate Joey Logano outpointing him and some other driver outpointing Shane Van Gisbergen.

