Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks his silence on Ross Chastain’s refusal to address his COTA crash with Chase Elliott

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his opinion on Ross Chastain’s post-race silence following the disaster with Chase Elliott at the Circuit of The Americas. The Trackhouse Racing driver crashed into Elliott on the first lap but chose to remain silent about the incident, prompting Junior to speak out.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's first road course race ended cleanly with Christopher Bell taking the checkered flag. However, instances like Denny Hamlin ramming into Austin Dillon, the confusion among officials and crew about track limit rules, and more, were among the biggest talking points.

It included Chastain’s move. He initiated a big charge entering Turn 1 but rammed his #1 Chevy into Elliott’s #9 Chevy, spinning out the Hendrick Motorsports star. Naturally, it sparked questions, and thus, Chastain was asked about the clash. However, he declined to comment on the opening lap ordeal.

It attracted varied reactions from the community, with many expressing that Chastain should've addressed the incident rather than brushing it off. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also chimed in on the matter. The legendary NASCAR figure pressed that even an admission of fault would’ve been better than saying nothing. He said (via Dirty Mo Media).

"I think you got to comment, there's no harm in it. I mean, I guess you could say, 'That man messed up; I went down in the corner and my shallow entry; was off line and dirt track down there on the inside, and he made a mistake; lap 1, I should know better,' he (Chastain) could've said all that, he could've said anything, and that would've been better than a no comment," Dale Jr. said (42:31).

It's worth mentioning that Elliott fumed with rage when Chastain wrecked him, but the HMS driver ensured to confirm his innocence from crew chief Alan Gustafson.

Chase Elliott slams Ross Chastain after 'frustrating' COTA race

While Joe Gibbs Racing's Bell stood atop the charts, Chase Elliott stole the limelight with his impressive comeback run, as even the damaged toe link couldn't stop the Georgian to post a season-best finish, in P4.

Still, he wasn't at peace with how Chastain raced him in the corner right after the 95-lap event went green. Following his remarkable comeback on the newly reconfigured circuit, the #9 Chevy driver opened up about the wreck.

He held back from commenting before replaying the disaster but expressed his disappointment with the 'frustrating' first lap incident.

"I hadn't seen it, you know. So I don't want to, I don't want to comment yet, but just, you know, first lap of the dang race, right? But just frustrating to just fall behind there. Early, we had damage toe knocked out in the back," Chase Elliott told Fox reporter Regan Smith.

Even though Chase Elliott seemed relatively calmer, Gustafson was not, as he pulled no punches on Chastain amid the chaos.

