Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Budweiser reunite, reveals huge teaser ahead of MLB game at Bristol Motor Speedway

With the August 2 Speedway Classic MLB game right around the corner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined forces with Budweiser, his old ally, to give his fans a special surprise. It all started with a post by Budweiser on X, formerly known as Twitter.Having a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway is super exhilarating in itself. So, when Budweiser released the teaser showing the famous No. 8 firesuit and helmet. The caption of the post was short and it read,“8.2.25 @DaleJr.”Per reports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his Bud crew will be back during the upcoming Speedway Classic. They will allegedly return draped in these red firesuits that the fans know so well.During the game, the Bud crew will be everywhere as part of the fan experience, including the Speedway Classic Fan Zone, which opens at 12 pm on game day. The fans will also get to see the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s MLB All-Star Game show car from 2001.The Bud crew will ensure that fans over 21 get their hands on some icy-cold beer themselves. They will also get the chance to enjoy an exclusive Budweiser-branded mobile bar (which had a roof deck) and win limited edition MLB x Budweiser merchandise.“You’re never safe”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks down the 2025 NASCAR playoff pictureRecently on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about how the playoff grid is shaping up ahead of this year’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27. The drivers are just five races away from the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway.“That [playoff] cut line every year has moved,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. noted. “Every single year, someone below the line has won their way in, and that’s going to move the cut line above Bubba Wallace, which is right now Chris Buescher.”Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 for RFK Racing, is currently at +44, 19 points behind Alex Bowman, who sits at +63. As things stand, if there’s a new winner from below the cut line in the coming weeks, things could get trickier even for the Hendrick Motorsports ace.“Maybe last year, we had three guys that were above the cut line at this point that did not make the playoffs. You’re never safe,” the Hall of Famer added.For now, all eyes are on Indianapolis Motor Speedway for this year’s running of the annual Brickyard 400. Fans can watch the race directly from the grandstands or catch its live coverage on TNT Sports, 2 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as well.