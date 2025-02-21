Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates by drinking margaritas with Cleetus McFarland and DMM team after hitting 1,000,000 podcast views

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a story on Instagram celebrating his Cleetus McFarland episode, hitting one million views on YouTube. The story featured the Dirty Mo Media production team and McFarland.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr Download, McFarland, a well-known figure in the automotive YouTube community, sat down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The conversation, like most of the episodes of the podcast, turned candid as Dale immediately started the podcast by expressing his admiration for McFarland’s creativity and enthusiasm for motorsports. McFarland had recently competed in the ARCA Menards Series at the Daytona International Speedway (a debut for the 29-year-old) and shared his experiences from the iconic track.

Though the YouTuber was hoping for a good result on the track, McFarland had his hopes cut short early when a crash on the 12th lap ended his race prematurely. The accident occurred as the cars exited Turn 4, triggered when Amber Balcaen's No. 70 car got loose, creating a chain reaction that involved McFarland and several other drivers. The 29-year-old shared that the weather was a big factor for his starting position as the rainy conditions led to the cancellation of qualifying sessions.

The podcast has already garnered one million views on YouTube and Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted a story on Instagram celebrating the achievement. The picture included members of Dirty Mo Media (the media company owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and the guest, McFarland. The NASCAR Legend captioned the post:

"@dirtymomedia team drinking margaritas celebrating 1 million views. @cleetusmcfarland DJD"

Screenshot via Instagram - @dalejr

Dale Jr. Download is a popular audio and video podcast hosted by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The podcast began in 2013 and was initially co-hosted by Mike Davis (the Director of Communications for JR Motorsports). From being a segmented simulcast on NBCSN, the show moved to becoming a mainstay on Dirty Mo Media’s YouTube channel in 2024.

Cleetus McFarland gets honest with Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his Hurricane Helene relief efforts last year

Hurricane Helene was a powerful Category 4 storm that affected wide areas of the United States in 2024. The natural disaster caused havoc by leading to heavy rains and causing floods. The calamity caused the displacement of thousands of homes and left people stranded in unimaginable conditions.

The 29-year-old was amongst the helicopter pilots who carried out the rescue missions and on the same podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr., he shared what he witnessed while performing life-saving tasks.

"When you pass over a spot and there's people on the ground waving their arms, you're motivated. The risk is gone. It doesn't even cross your brain[...] Cattail Creek is a spot out there and man those guys just got drugged down so bad," McFarland revealed on Dale Jr.'s podcast. "They asked me to go up and look at some of these houses and see if there's people on the porch or whatever and I remember flying and there just wasn't any houses."

The YouTuber continued:

"I've never done anything in my life that I've been thanked so much for any of us pilots. I think I speak for all helicopter pilots. We just love flying. So no thank you needed. We'll do it again in a heartbeat," Cleetus McFarland added.

Other NASCAR personalities like Greg Biffle, and Joey Logano and teams like JGR and HMS provided the affected families with much-needed relief efforts.

