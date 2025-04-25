Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott unite with John Fogerty and Eric Church for NASCAR’s signature anthem on Prime

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott recently teamed up with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s legendary frontman John Fogerty and country music icon Eric Church for a promotional spot supporting NASCAR’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The promo celebrates Prime Video’s upcoming broadcast of five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2025 season.

Ad

NASCAR signed a new $7.7 billion media rights deal last season for seven years as the old contract expired. The new deal featured Prime Video as one of the platforms to stream Cup Series races in 2025.

Amazon Prime Video will kick off its coverage with the prestigious Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, followed by high-speed action in Nashville. The broadcast schedule will move to Michigan, continue with the international Cup Series race at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, and conclude at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Trending

The promo was shared on Sports on Prime's X, with the caption:

"The @NASCAR Cup Series on Prime is coming Up Around The Bend! Eric Church and John Fogerty team up for our new signature anthem, debuting May 25th ahead of the Coca-Cola 600."

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Fogerty and Eric Church have joined forces to create NASCAR on Prime’s new anthem, Up Around The Bend. Originally released in 1970 by Fogerty’s band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the classic hit is being reimagined as an Amazon Music Original to capture the spirit of the Cup Series.

Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video, further shared a few comments on incorporating Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Elliott as a part of their promo.

Ad

"Incorporating the anthem into our new commercial featuring the legendary duo of Dale Earnhardt Jr., alongside current Cup Series star Chase Elliott, taps into the heartbeat of NASCAR," she said via NASCAR

le Earnhardt Jr. remains one of the most beloved figures in NASCAR history. A former Xfinity Series champion, he earned fans' admiration with his talent on and off the track. Even after stepping away from full-time competition, Earnhardt Jr. continues to make a lasting impact on the sport as the co-owner of JR Motorsports - a championship-winning Xfinity Series team he runs alongside his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares a smart suggestion on NASCAR’s newest controversial rule in a $1M prize worth race

NASCAR legend Dale Jr. suggested that the new 'promoters caution' that can be called anytime between laps 101 and 200, shortly after the competition break in the 250-lap All-Star Race. Dale Jr. believes that instead of giving that power to the promoters, the fans should have it.

Ad

Writing about it on X, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also shared a method for orchestrating his idea.

"The "promoters caution" at the AllStar race in North Wilkesboro should have been determined by a live fan controlled poll within an app one could download and use from home or at track," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The All-Star Race is scheduled to run on May 18 at 8:00 PM Eastern. Catch the action live from North Wilkesboro Speedway on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More