Dale Earnhardt Jr. clears potential concerns around Dirty Mo Media’s recent SiriusXM Announcement 

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio recently signed a deal with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media, which has attracted concerns regarding the future of the NASCAR driver's podcast. However, the two-time Xfinity Series champion assured that fans will still be able to listen to the Dale Junior Download on YouTube and Spotify.

The partnership with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, as Earnhardt Jr. says, would bring a lot of credibility to Dirty Mo Media. The US radio station will air two episodes of the podcast every week. The deal, which SiriusXM announced yesterday, begins in early June. Dirty Mo Media and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will also collaborate in broadcasting several events throughout the season, including the Daytona 500.

While Dale Junior Download fans wondered if the podcast would become a SiriusXM NASCAR radio exclusive, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained,

"You'll still be able to find us in all the places that you were finding us in the past. However you listen to podcasts, we'll still be there. This will be just a new area where you can also access the Download and some of the other shows that we have on XM."

Needless to say, Earnhardt Jr. is excited about this new venture with SiriusXM.

"We're just trying to be creative and fun and trying to get our fans and our industry to be interested in us and come to us for our perspective. To pair with Sirius just kind of raises the bar for us," he added.

Dirty Mo Media, which was founded in 2013 by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and executive producer Mike Davis, also holds the rights to several other well-known podcasts and shows like Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin and Door Bumper Clear.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent a few words of advice to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in light of the latter's latest fiasco

The 49-year-old racing driver had some suggestions for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The latter threw a punch at Kyle Busch after the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week. On that note, Dale Junior brought up his friendship with the late boxer Arturo Gatti.

Junior revealed that Gatti had come over to Junior's 30th birthday party and had trained him a little on how to throw effective punches.

"The first punch you don’t sort of recoil to just throw it," Earnhardt Jr. said in a recent episode of his podcast, as reported by on3.com. "You just bring it. It’s got to come from wherever it’s at. Wherever your hands at, the punch just goes. He’s like ‘When you’ve got the first punch out there extended, you’ve already started the second.'"

"I think Ricky could go maybe get some training that he could in that moment have gotten a combination in and not telegraph the first punch," he added.

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wasn't sure if NASCAR should have handed Stenhouse Jr. a $75,000 penalty. He had expected the amount to be not more than $25,000.