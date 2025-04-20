Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes 100% clean on his involvement in Jesse Love's Rockingham disqualification

Sammy Smith's boss, Dale Earnhardt Jr., came clean on his involvement in overturning Jesse Love's third Xfinity Series win of the season. The Richard Childress Racing driver swept the lead from Smith on the final restart, propelling his #2 Chevrolet for the victory at the Rockingham Speedway.

However, the triumph was short-lived. Love's Chevrolet's rear suspension was found to be violating NASCAR's rule, prompting the officials to disqualify the RCR star. As a result, Smith, who finished second behind Love, was declared the winner of the 256-lap battle.

It marked the JR Motorsports driver's first win this season, robbing what could've been Love's third win. With that, Smith guaranteed his place on the road to the Xfinity Series championship. Following the decision, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted thrillingly to the news.

A little while later, Junior revealed that he appealed Love's triumph and got the result overturned.

"I've appealed this and had it overturned but I'm still gonna throw on some Eminence Front and crush a beer for Sammy," Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tweeted.

Sammy Smith said he waited for the official result and was surprised when the officials penalized Love.

"It’s a tough way to win that, but I feel like we’ll take ’em any way we can get ’em. We waited here to see what happens, but overall, it was a good day, and I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made recently. I’m kind of speechless, to be honest with you," Smith said via NASCAR.

Jesse Love finished 37th in the race and one spot in the Xfinity Series standings.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his hopes about Kasey Kahne's NASCAR future

Kasey Kahne returned to NASCAR after calling his final Cup Series race in 2018 at Darlington Raceway. The Washington native announced his return in January this year and was also seen testing Goodyear's tire at the Rockingham Speedway during the same month.

The Richard Childress Racing driver received primary sponsorship from Hendrickcars.com and began the race in fourth. However, Kahne's strong performance couldn't last. His day was ruined by a wreck involving Katherine Legge on Lap 52.

Joe Gibbs Racing's William Sawalich attempted to overtake Legge's lapped #53 Chevy but wrecked the latter. Legge spun sideways, collecting Kahne's #33 machine in the disaster. Nonetheless, the RCR driver survived the turmoil and further challenges in the race to post a 15th-place finish, which later became 14th after Love's disqualification.

Kahne returned to NASCAR for a one-off effort with Richard Childress and expressed uncertainty about more races in the future. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared he wants the 45-year-old to run more pavement ovals in the future.

"I hope @kaseykahne runs several more pavement ovals. I want us all to live forever!" Dale Jr. wrote on X

Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JRM driver Sammy Smith jumped two spots in the Xfinity Series rankings, now ranked eighth.

