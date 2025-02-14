Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes clean on his Daytona 500 feelings: "I'm nervous"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about his emotions ahead of the Daytona 500 in a recent interview, admitting that he is nervous but excited. The video features Earnhardt Jr. discussing JR Motorsports' (JRM) first-ever entry into the NASCAR Cup Series. He expressed confidence in his team and driver Justin Allgaier, while also acknowledged the pressure of the moment.

The NASCAR legend, now a team owner, shared his thoughts in a video interview posted by NASCAR on X. The post was accompanied by the caption,

“.@DaleJr is ready for the fun night ahead."

During the interview, Dale Jr. expressed confidence in the new car, team, and their driver, Allgaier. Talking about the same he said,

"I believe in him and I believe in the car," Earnhardt Jr. said. "We're as prepared as we can be to go out there and do good if it's meant to be. We can't say that we're not ready, because we are. Should be a lot of fun. I mean, I'm nervous, yeah, also really having a good time, so it's awesome. I mean being in a Cup garage is a dream come true and hopefully, we'll get there one day, but we're loving it."

As sourced from 'The Tennessean', recent updates show that Allgaier credited Michael McDowell for giving him the push he needed to pass JJ Yeley on the final lap of the duel and take the last transfer spot. Allgaier jokingly said over the No. 40 team radio,

"I owe Michael a kiss," he said.

Allgaier then described the heightened emotions within the team.

"(Dale Jr.'s) lip was quivering and his hands were shaking before the race. I've never seen that from Dale Jr. He told me before the race, 'Man, I'm nervous, I don’t want to make you nervous, but I'm really nervous. This means a lot to our little team at JR Motorsports.'"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted he was unsure if Allgaier could find a way through the field from the outside lane. However, when McDowell provided a push, everything changed.

"I'm so proud of Justin. He put the team on his back those last couple of laps," Earnhardt Jr. said. "He got up there and made something work. It was his only shot, and he got some help, so we've got some people to thank. "

Allgaier secured a ninth-place finish in Thursday’s Duel in Daytona, making JR the first open team in the finishing order. For the race on Sunday, he will start from the 19th position.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s dream becomes reality, he reflects on bringing team JR Motorsports to the Daytona 500

For years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. dreamed of bringing JRM into the NASCAR Cup Series, and in 2025, that dream is becoming a reality. The two-time Daytona 500 champion (2004, 2014) and 15-time Most Popular Driver is returning to the Cup Series as a team owner, fielding the No. 40 Chevrolet in the Great American Race.

In an interview with MotorcycleSports.net, Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on this milestone and said,

"It's awesome. You know, it’s a dream of mine to be in the Cup garage as an owner, so it’s pretty special to finally have that opportunity, especially since it’s the biggest race of the year." (via motorcyclesports)

JRM had long considered making the jump to the Cup but faced financial risks and the charter system’s challenges. Now, with the right partners, including country music star Chris Stapleton, JRM is finally stepping into the sport’s top level.

Grammy-winning country artist Chris Stapleton played a big role in making JRM’s Cup Series entry possible. Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted that while Cup Series expansion was always on the back of his mind, Stapleton’s involvement helped push the effort forward. He recounted,

"I don’t know that we ever had a plan that we were going to enter the 2025 Daytona 500. Chris and his team came to us with an idea, and this is the way stuff kind of comes together sometimes," (via motorcyclesports)

As JRM makes its Cup debut, all eyes will be on Justin Allgaier. Notably, the 2024 Xfinity Series champion has raced in the Daytona 500 before in 2014 and 2015.

