Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes clean on his opinions on road courses in NASCAR: "I'm not a favorite"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his opinion on road courses in NASCAR amid Richard Petty's take on road course racing in the modern era. Petty, considered by many as the greatest driver in the sport, criticized the road courses as being different from the essence of NASCAR, which was built on short tracks.

This came after Shane van Gisbergen's win at Mexico earned him a place in the playoffs. Regarding the debate, Petty claimed that the governing body would need to change a few things if this were to be the norm.

Earnhardt Jr. understood Petty's standpoint, as anyone who ever wanted to race in the sport went to a short track locally and ran stock cars or late models. Following this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked whether he believed there were too many road courses on the schedule. It's worth mentioning that currently, the calendar has five road course stops and one street course.

Trending

"I think we have a good amount of road courses. I'm not a favorite. I don't like the road courses the most. I don't really, honestly man, I don't really love, right now like, I would say my favorite thing about our sport is probably the Charlottes and the Kansas's. That's what i'm enjoying right now the most. I wish that the short tracks were better cuz that's where my core is. I love good short track beating and banging," Dale Earnhardt Jr. described.

Earnhardt Jr. claimed that some of the things he enjoyed about short track racing were on display at Mexico, because of which he could also be a fan of road courses 'at times.'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks Shane van Gisbergen about his progress on ovals

During his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Shane van Gisbergen about his progress on ovals. The Kiwi driver took the sport by storm by winning his first NASCAR race at Chicago in 2023. After that, SVG won three more races in the Xfinity Series in 2024 at Portland, Sonoma, and Chicago.

As for his progress on ovals, Van Gisbergen told Earnhardt Jr.:

"My biggest thing is far off speed and in practice, especially, you know, I'm going to a lot of these places for the first time in a cup car, get out on track, I'm exploring the place. So, you know, I get up to speed on lap 10 of practice. And by then the tires gone. I get to what lap times they're doing, but I've missed that peak. And then qualifying comes around, I've got to go and find a second and a half, and they've only got to find half a second."

Gisbergen added that he has made 'pretty big gains' in qualifying. So far this season, the Kiwi has four finishes inside the top 20 and a single top 10 at COTA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.