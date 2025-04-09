Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on potential dispute with NFL’s Lamar Jackson

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the trademark dispute JR Motorsports had with NFL’s Lamar Jackson which involved the stylized #8 used by both the parties.

Ad

The recent trademark dispute between Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was centered on the stylized number 8. The symbol used has been closely associated with the two athletes and their brands.

Jackson, the owner of "Era 8 Apparel", submitted a formal notice of opposition with the US Patent and Trademark Office against Earnhardt Jr's company, DEJ Holdings when the latter applied to trademark a particular stylized version of the number 8 for merchandising.

Ad

Trending

On his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, Junior talked about the dispute and how futile fighting over the dispute would have been. He said:

“I was not going to argue with Lamar over something that I didn’t plan on using, and I wasn’t going to spend thousands of dollars with my lawyers to fight for something that I didn’t need.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team rebutted by underlining the nostalgic significance of number 8 for NASCAR and how deep-rooted its connection with Dale Jr.'s racing tradition was. They continued by saying that the number was rooted in tradition and wasn’t intended to overlap with Jackson’s brand image. To resolve the issue, JR Motorsports announced they would discontinue using the contested design and focus on the already available trademarked, Dale Earnhardt Inc., style of the number 8.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings clear on NASCAR’s rule that ‘directly’ altered the Darlington race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently gave his insight regarding NASCAR's updated Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP), especially since it came into play during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

Commenting on "The Dale Jr. Download" he emphasized the moment when Kyle Larson's vehicle was fixed and permitted to go back on track following a crash early in the race. Earnhardt Jr. was supportive of the change, citing that it is consistent with how racing would be dealt with previously before the implementation of the DVP rule in 2017.

“No, this is not a new problem; this is the way, actually, it's been for 70 years, up until the DVP policy came into effect. Cars could get out there and do this all the time, and then if they weren't creating accidents like this, parts were falling off, and cutting tires, and all kinds of things were happening or they were just flat getting in the way and slowing somebody down and creating a battle for a position that would not otherwise have developed. I love it,” he mentioned [27:05 onwards].

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. dismissed concerns about cars returning to the track after repairs, calling it a return to the sport's historical norm. He argued that previously, damaged cars would often lead to unfavorable situations on the track, causing accidents, shedding parts, or impeding faster cars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More