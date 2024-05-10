Double Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr has admitted to peeing in his car multiple times. In his latest podcast, the 26-time NASCAR race winner answered a question about drivers having to relieve themselves moments before the race begins.

NASCAR races are long and brutal. Moreover, the temperature inside the car can be hotter than the outside temperature, which makes it a very difficult job to balance hydrating yourself while not drinking too much water.

Peeing in the car during a race is not an uncommon practice for drivers. Many drivers like Chase Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott, and Denny Hamlin, have previously confessed like Dale Earnhardt Jr to urinating in their suits while racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr is no different either. The 49-year-old confessed in his latest podcast Dirty Media Mo,

"That's the worst part is like, it's gonna be hot. You've got to hydrate and you hydrate and you know, you're gonna have to pee in the car. That's not avoidable. And so you know, I think I don't know, I peed in the race car, probably, I count on one hand in my career. But it happens, those are the worst."

Furthermore, Tony Stewart reportedly won a NASCAR race after pooping in the suit. The 4-time Cup Series champion was suffering from a stomach bug whilst racing at the Watkins Glen in 2004.

Not just Dale Earnhardt Jr, Denny Hamlin also admitted to peeing in his suit for the first time ever this year

Denny Hamlin admitted that he urinated in his racing suit for the first time in his 20-year NASCAR career during the Richmond race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver even admitted he liked the feeling of relieving himself in his suit. Jeez.

Hamlin has raced 650 times in NASCAR and managed to maintain his streak of not urinating in the cockpit. However, all good things must come to an end and Richmond saw the end of Denny’s streak.

Denny also shared the news about his incident like Dale Earnhardt Jr in his Actions Detrimental podcast,

“I’m sitting there in the seat and I’m like, ‘Please, just let it go.’ And I just couldn’t let it go. I just have never been able to go in the car.”

The #11 driver added,

“My bladder is just dying, and so I get to pit road and they’re working on the damage, and I just closed my eyes and tried to think of something that would make me go. And as soon as I got the first dribble, boom. It was warm, and then it was cold. I never felt what it felt like to pee in my seat. But I kinda liked it. Is that weird?”

Can you think of any other drivers other than Dale Earnhardt Jr, or the ones mentioned above who admitted to relieving themselves during a NASCAR race?