Dale Earnhardt Jr. lauds Daniel Suarez's "mental gymnastics" during spectacular NASCAR Cup victory at Atlanta

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to social media to congratulate the NASCAR Cup Series race winner in Atlanta, Daniel Suarez.

Piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, Mexican driver Daniel Suarez raced to a three-wide photo-finish victory during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 32-year-old driver made history as he edged competitors Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney by three one-thousandths of a second.

The victory was Suarez's second of his Cup Series career after Sonoma Raceway in 2022. After a winless 2023 campaign, the win also virtually cemented the Mexican's spot in the Cup playoffs in only the second race of the season.

Following the race, NASCAR legend and former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) and lauded Suarez's victory. In the tweet, Earnhardt Jr. praised Suarez's resilience and mental toughness throughout the grueling race, acknowledging the skill and determination required to navigate the treacherous conditions and emerge victorious. The tweet read:

"Congrats Daniel Suarez

Well deserved. The mental gymnastics and toughness to get through that entire event and put the finishing moves together was so impressive."

Expand Tweet

Replying to the former two-time Xfinity Series champion, Daniel Suarez wrote:

"Thank you my friend."

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to dismal JR Motorsports performance in Atlanta

While Suarez celebrated his triumph, the mood was somber for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports team, which faced disappointment in the NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 race.

The team struggled to secure favorable results, with the best finish coming from Sammy Smith in 10th place, followed by Sam Mayer in 11th and Brandon Jones in 14th. Justin Allgaier, driving the #7 car, faced a challenging race, finishing towards the back of the pack in 28th position.

Reacting to the team's disappointing performance, Dale Earnhardt Jr. voiced his frustration on social media. Acknowledging the challenges encountered during the race and expressing uncertainty about strategies moving forward, he wrote on X:

"JRMs opportunities and strategy unraveled late this evening. Frustrating for sure. Not sure how we can move away from fuel mileage racing. It’s always been a part of racing to an extent. Would be guessing on what the answer truly is."

Expand Tweet