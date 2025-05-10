Dale Earnhardt Jr. credits his therapist for playing key role in his marriage 

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently named the few people in one's life that become important as one grows older. Taking the mic on the latest episode of Bless Your'Hardt alongside his wife Amy, Earnhardt recalled how important his dentist is in his life.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled a visit to his dentist, Amy claimed that her husband has 'a very good relationship' with his dentist because of how frequently he visits him. Earnhardt revealed how his father had a lot of crowns, because of which he believes he picked up the same through his DNA in terms of his teeth.

Junior said he has a few crowns himself and didn't take good care of his teeth when he was younger. Having said that, the NASCAR Hall of Famer clarified that he doesn't particularly loves going to the dentist. But still, he gets cleanings every four months, and whenever there;s a little issue, he goes right to his 'awesome' dentist.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. then touched on how important his dentist is in his life alongside one other professional he and his wife give a lot of credit to.

"When we were making our list for our wedding, obviously we were like all the family, all the friends to check everybody. Okay, we got everybody. And then there were two people that we invited that were not in the traditional circle and it was our therapist who we both I think would equally credit for the success of our union. And my dentist or our dentist. Our dentist. You realize as you get older like there's certain people that are really important in your life. Your dentist is in the top five of that list," he described. [42:20]

Dale Jr. named one's doctor, dentist, and the therapist in that list.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted the importance of his therapist in strengthening his marriage

In a 2019 interview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave big credit to his therapist for the role she played in his marriage. Dale Jr. and Amy Reimann got married in December 2016, and currently are parents to two daughters.

But while they are in a happy marriage now, Dale Jr. claimed that without the therapist, it wouldn't have been as good. He said (USA Today):

"Without Jane, we would have tried (marriage) probably but it would not have been as good. Yeah, it would have been a struggle."

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed that he and his wife see their therapist once every six month regardless of there being a need for it. Dale Jr. said how, upon their visits to Jane without something needing to be addressed she'd wonder why they were there.

However, the couple would simply reply they visited to simply talk and thank her because their marriage 'worked out so good.'

