Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick were once a part of rare NASCAR & Hip-Hop synergy with cameo on Jay-Z's music video

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the former NASCAR driver is one of the most loved, well-known, and influential names ever in the history of the sport. He achieved huge success in NASCAR during his racing career.

Earnhardt Jr. once made a special appearance alongside Danica Patrick in a music video for Jay-Z, showcasing the interesting intersection of NASCAR and hip-hop culture. In 2006, an American rapper released his song titled “Show Me What You Got”.

In the 4 minute and 28 second long video, both Earnhardt Jr. and Patrick are featured driving exotic cars on a racetrack, showcasing their racing skills.

This collaboration was a unique moment that brought together the worlds of hip-hop and NASCAR, showcasing the crossover appeal between two different entertainment industries.

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. and IndyCar Series winner Danica Patrick’s involvement in the music video added an extra layer of excitement for fans of both NASCAR and Jay-Z’s music.

Even fan favorite Earnhardt Jr.'s appearance in Jay-Z’s video is a reason for any motorsport fan to smile.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. picks his breakout driver in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is heading, Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicted the breakout driver for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. In an episode of Dale Jr. Download podcast, he picked 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs over his former team driver Josh Berry.

In the podcast, discussing the possibilities of the 2024 season with co-host Mike Davis, Earnhardt Jr. said:

“I’m gonna say, I’m gonna say that next year is your breakout star, Ty Gibbs. I don’t, I want to go with like Zane Smith or, you know, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek. But I just don’t know that their cars and I don’t know. I think Ty Gibbs is in a Gibbs car there. Their stuff runs in the top five a lot. And I think he’s just trying to get there. So I think you’re right Mike.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted he is a huge fan of Berry but he believes that his former driver will struggle this season.

“I’m a Josh Berry fan. Y’all know that I want that to go well. There will be some moments of struggle. There will be times when Josh Berry’s going,