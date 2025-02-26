Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers a blunt verdict on Carson Hocevar after Atlanta chaos: “The veterans need to get him in a headlock”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has weighed in on Carson Hocevar’s controversial performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway, giving a direct and honest assessment. During the race, Hocevar made several aggressive moves that angered multiple drivers. His first major incident came at the end of Stage 1 when Kyle Busch had to lift to avoid a wreck as Hocevar forced his way through.

Later in the race, Ryan Blaney became another victim of Hocevar’s aggressive driving. A poorly executed bump sent Blaney skidding along the apron. Hocevar's final controversial move came when he attempted to go three-wide in the closing laps, costing his Chevrolet teammate Ross Chastain a shot at victory. Chastain, who has mentored Hocevar in the past, finished eighth while Christopher Bell took the win for Toyota.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed Carson Hocevar’s approach on his podcast, Dirty Mo Media. A clip from which was posted by the podcast’s official account on X, with the caption:

Love him or hate him, Carson Hocevar ain't going nowhere. 🙅‍♂️ Watch the full @DaleJr episode here: http://lite.spr.ly/60001aRi.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged that Hocevar has talent but pointed out that his reputation follows him. He described Hocevar’s aggressive approach on track but also leaned towards the opinion that all he needs is some guidance from the veteran drivers since he too is looking for respect from his peers.

“The veterans need to get him in the headlock in the garage and say, ‘Look man, you're great,’ ‘You got talent,’ ‘You need to clean this sh*t up,’ you know.” Earnhardt Jr. said.

“He does want his peers to respect him, We all want that,” he added.

After the race, Chastain and Hocevar had an animated discussion. Blaney, still frustrated, doored Hocevar on the cool-down lap before confronting him. When asked about the post-race conversations, Hocevar avoided details.

He also addressed his late-race move, apologizing to Hendrick Motorsports and admitting that he misjudged the situation. Although Hocevar recorded his career-best Cup Series finish, he left Atlanta with fewer allies.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. praises Atlanta Motor Speedway as NASCAR’s best viewing experience

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was highly impressed with the racing action at Atlanta Motor Speedway, calling it one of the most exciting tracks in NASCAR. Speaking at ‘The HEARTest Yard’ charity event, he reflected on his experience as a commentator and a fan of the race.

In an interview with NASCAR reporter Carla Metts, Earnhardt Jr. shared his enthusiasm for calling races in Atlanta.

“Easiest race in the world to call. I mean, there’s so much action. I got to call a race there a couple of years ago and it’s literally the best time I have ever had in the booth,” he said.

He also encouraged fans to attend a race in Atlanta, calling it ‘the best ticket right now.’

Despite some controversy over the race’s abrupt ending due to a late caution, Earnhardt Jr. stressed that the event delivered racing action from start to finish. As sourced via Sportsrush, he is eager to return to the booth for more races this season, including the Atlanta event on June 28, where he will join Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander as part of the broadcast team.

