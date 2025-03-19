Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers a crystal clear verdict on Chase Briscoe’s crew working on Christopher Bell’s Toyota in Las Vegas

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell’s unusual double pit stop during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After leaving his pit box with a loose left tire, Bell was forced to stop in his teammate’s pit stall before exiting the pit road to tighten his Goodyear tire's lug nut.

Christopher Bell was chasing his fourth straight win in the 2025 Cup season when a Stage 2 pit stop issue derailed his run. As he exited his pit box, his crew spotted a loose left wheel and directed him to the #19 JGR pit stall for a quick fix. Though penalized, Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised Bell’s crew chief for using Chase Briscoe’s pit crew to limit the damage.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer expressed his views on the JGR driver's controversial yet effective incident in Las Vegas.

There's this conversation around Christopher Bell. Pulled out of his pit box with a loose wheelm goes down pit road pulls into the #19 team's pit box to get it tightened, and he served a penalty for pitting outside his box.[...] He saved the left rear tire from coming off which would have been a bigger penalty," said Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"Should you be allowed to have another pit crew service your car? I don't think is a big deal. Absolutely smart, quick reaction by Adam Stevens," he added.

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the proud owner of NXS team JR Motorsports, the defending champions in the series. His former driver at JRM, Josh Berry, who emerged victorious in the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 16, shared his thoughts on reuniting with the legend if he were to make a full-time move to the Cup Series.

Josh Berry leaves the door open on racing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. again: "That door is definitely still open"

Josh Berry recently expressed willingness to join NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NXS outfit. Berry, who surprised the NASCAR world with his triumph at Las Vegas, was with the former champion early in his career in 2022-2023.

In a recent post by PRN on X, Berry revealed:

"I was very fortunate to get hooked up with JR Motorsports and Dale Jr. and spend a number of years a decade in the late model program and had a tremendous amount of success. And honestly, I really wouldn't change any of that. Those are some of the most fun years I ever had racing."

"Honestly, I feel like that door is definitely still open in a way. I mean, we talk a lot. And honestly, we've honestly gotten closer in the last couple of years. I talk to him now more than ever really," he added.

Catch the next Cup Series event at the fan-favorite 1.5-mile track, the Homestead Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. The race will be live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

