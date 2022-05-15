Dale Earnhardt Jr. discloses the strangest thing he has been asked to autograph

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is a kind-hearted sports celebrity who always appreciates his fans in different ways. Before his retirement as a full-time driver in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. was named the most popular driver in the Cup Series 15 times.

He may never have got the chance to carry the Cup Series championship like his late father Dale Earnhardt. Junior, however, managed to win the hearts of many fans, and in return, he found time to sign their autographs.

In the world of sports, getting your favorite driver or player to sign your autograph is one of the best things you can ever get as a fan. When it comes to signing autographs, most fans prefer to place the signature on their favorite shirt or something special to them.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, seems to have encountered a different autograph that left him shocked for the better part of the day. During the Ask Jr. segment on his popular podcast Dale Jr. Download, where fans asked a bunch of questions, the 47-year-old was asked the strangest thing he has ever signed as an autograph.

In his response, Dale Jr. said:

“Signing a prosthetic limb, I do it, and I don’t mind doing it. I think initially though; it’s just there’s a bit of a shock at first in someone handing that to you. Once you get beyond that initial being taken aback, it’s fine.”

According to the driver, he signed a prosthetic limb for the first time in Indianapolis, which was his first time racing in the venue. Despite the initial shock, he grew accustomed to it as it occurred regularly.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is adored by fans and is known as a people's champion

Dale Earnhardt Jr. can be described as a man of the people. His personality, when it comes to his racing as well as his analyzing career, gives people a reason to love him more. During his full-time racing career, Dale Jr. was the fans' favorite driver, which led to him winning many of the most popular driver awards.

In 2020, the two-time Daytona 500 winner was voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame by its panel. He collected 76% of the ballots cast and earned a spot in the hallowed portals alongside Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.

