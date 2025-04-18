Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops 4-word reaction to his collaboration with Cleetus McFarland 

NASCAR's iconic driver and team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently collaborated with YouTuber Cleetus McFarland for a ride at Talladega Superspeedway and said that he had "fun" driving the "Dale Truck".

McFarland had modified an old NASCAR Craftsman Truck for drag racing, which the JR Motorsports owner drove and tested on the Talladega backstretch. On Friday, in his latest story on Instagram, Earnhardt Jr. shared his reaction to the experience and wrote:

"Had fun, would recommend."

A screenshot of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Instagram story on April 18, 2025. Source: @dalejr on Instagram

Earnhardt Jr. reacted to Cleetus McFarland's post where he shared pictures from the day and promoted his YouTube video, writing:

"New video is up of [Dale Jr.] making hits in the Dale Truck on the back straight of [Talladega] 🦅🦅"

In McFarland's latest video, Earnhardt Jr. drove the drag racing truck inspired by his father and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt's iconic No. 3 car and made some fast runs down the backstretch. The 26-time NASCAR Cup winner also gave McFarland, who is set to participate in the ARCA Menards Series race next week, some tips for racing at Talladega Superspeedway.

McFarland made his ARCA debut in February at Daytona International Speedway. However, his day ended early after he was involved in a crash during the Ride the 'Dente 200. McFarland also appeared on the Dirty Mo Media's 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast in February and revealed his plans to race at Talladega.

The General Tire 200 will take place at the 2.660-mile (4.281 km) track in Alabama on April 26.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. describes launching "Dale Truck" as jump scare

During an episode of Bless Your 'Hardt' podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborated on his experience driving the "Dale Truck" with his wife Amy. He described launching it and said:

"Have you ever been on the roller coasters that take off from a standstill and then go up? It's exactly like that, but multiplied many times in terms of speed. the first run, as soon as I let off the button, my whole body went back in the seat and my foot literally came up off the floorboard. The gas pedal's up on the firewall, so you have to lift your foot and mash it." (27:05 onwards).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. further shared that the truck went from 0 to 140 mph in the eighth of a mile and the speed hit him like a jump scare.

"Like when you’re walking through haunted woods and someone comes out with a chainsaw or Bigfoot jumps out," Earnhardt Jr. said (28:42).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in the late 2010s and currently works as a broadcaster for the series at Amazon Prime.

