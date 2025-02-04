Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops a four-word teaser ahead of Daytona 500 debut amid visit to Hollywood’s Guitar Hotel in Florida 

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the NASCAR legend, recently dropped a four-word message for his fans. He posted a picture of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is a premier entertainment destination located in Hollywood, Florida, marked by its unique design. The resort features a 12-story "classic Hard Rock Hotel" with 469 luxury guest rooms and suites, welcoming visitors with a striking 50-foot tall signature Hard Rock guitar at its entrance, inspired by a Gibson electric guitar model. The property boasts 120,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 38,000-square-foot exhibit hall, making it an ideal venue for events and conferences.

Trending

Earnhardt Jr. is a prominent figure in NASCAR, known for his impressive career as a driver and his enduring popularity among fans. Competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2000 to 2017, he secured 26 premier series victories, including two Daytona 500 wins. Although he never clinched a championship title, Earnhardt Jr. finished third in points in 2003 and was awarded the NASCAR Most Popular Driver award a record 15 times.

The 50-year-old posted a story about the famous hotel, writing:

"Exciting things coming soon."

Screenshot via Instagram - @dalejr

JR Motorsports is set to make history in 2025 by entering the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time, debuting at the Daytona 500 on February 16. This is a major step for the team, which has a successful history in the Xfinity Series but has never competed at the Cup level before. Justin Allgaier, the 2024 Xfinity champion, will drive the No. 40 car, which is sponsored by country music star Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey.

The opportunity to enter the Daytona 500 arose from a collaboration with Stapleton, who wanted to promote his whiskey brand. Although there are no current plans for additional Cup races beyond Daytona, this entry showcases the team's potential to expand into the top tier of NASCAR racing.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. featured in a Budweiser Super Bowl commercial alongside a Hollywood star

Dale Earnhardt Jr. became a household name in the early 2000s, particularly as a longtime ambassador for Budweiser. One of his most memorable appearances was in a 2002 Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl XXXVI.

He starred alongside comedian Ed Helms, who would later rise to Hollywood fame. In the ad, Earnhardt played a responsible designated driver while Helms, in a humorous role, flirted with women from the passenger seat of the iconic #8 DEI Chevy.

Expand Tweet

The commercial cleverly promoted the importance of designated drivers and ended with Helms revealing he lived right next to the bar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback