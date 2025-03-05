Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops a hot verdict on Jade Avedisian's historic CARS Tour feat: “She earned it”

In the latest episode of his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on Jade Avedisian's historic achievement in the CARS Tour Pro Late Models series. Avedisian is the first female driver to win a race in the 11-year history of the CARS Tour Series.

While it was a historic moment, Avedisian's victory didn’t come as she would have liked. She originally crossed the finish line in second place but was later declared the winner after the initial race winner, TJ DeCaire, was disqualified due to a left-side weight infraction found during a post-race technical inspection.

It was her first victory of the season while driving for Wilson Motorsports. Before this milestone, Avedisian had consistently delivered strong performances, securing three podiums and a fourth-place finish in the Pro Late Model cars.

Talking about Avedisian’s victory on his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged her dirt racing background and praised her adaptability in the CARS Tour series. He also emphasized that, despite the nature of her win, Avedisian deserved the victory.

"She apparently comes from the dirt world and kicks as*... So hey, we're thankful that she's trying to gain some more skill at her craft, development, and all that good stuff over in the CARS Tour. And so there was a little issue in tech; she was second when they crossed the finish line, but the leader got thrown out for left-side weight, but she was right on his as*..." Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

"Hey man, she earned it, puts herself in position no matter how it falls down. She earned it. She'll probably want to go out there and cross the finish line first and if she keeps it up, she will. So congratulations to her," he added.

With this victory under her belt, the 18-year-old racer is expected to carry good momentum into the next Pro Late Models race at Cordele Motor Speedway in Cordele, Georgia, on March 12.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels honored to see his father's iconic livery come back to life

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about his feelings on Team Penske deciding to revive one of his father’s most famous paint schemes. The iconic sky-blue and yellow livery, originally driven by seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1979, will return to the track at Darlington Raceway for the Throwback Weekend event.

Austin Cindric, who drives the #2 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, will run the tribute paint scheme in the upcoming Goodyear 400 on April 6. The livery was first introduced on Dale Sr.'s #2 Chevrolet when he used to race for Osterlund Racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his appreciation for this tribute, revealing that Cindric reached out to him before the announcement.

"Austin (Cindric) texted me a few days ago to see what I thought. I told him it's always such an honor for our family to see dad represented during the Darlington throwback weekend," Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared on X."

The paint scheme was initially revealed early Wednesday morning by the official X handle of Team Penske, which Dale Jr. later reshared.

