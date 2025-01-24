Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops one word response on Kasey Kahne’s Hendrick Motorsports news 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. dropped a one-word response to NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne returning to the sport to drive in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing.

Kasey Kahne will be driving the third entry for RCR in the Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025. This will be his first NASCAR appearance since his retirement in 2018 and will be piloting the #33 car which will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com. The Washington native in his 15-year-long career has secured 18 career wins.

Kasey Kahne talked about his return to the team in a press release.

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test,” the 44-year-old said.

RCR had announced Kasey Kahne's inclusion in the roster in a post on X.

"NEWS: @kaseykahne to pilot the No. 33 @HendrickCars Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway," the team tweeted.

To which Junior responded with one word, saying:

"Badass"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. Nicknamed “Junior”, he was a 15-time Most Popular Driver Award Winner between 2003 and 2017. Most notably, the North Carolina native is known for winning the prestigious "Great American Race" - Daytona 500 twice (2004 and 2014).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his professional career in the Xfinity Series (then known as the Busch Series), where he won back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999 and then moved up to the Cup Series in 2000. During his Cup Series career, he secured 26 victories.

Post-retirement in 2017, the North Carolina-born driver turned to commentary for NBC Sports and focused on his motorsports team, JR Motorsports, a team he co-owns with his sister Kelley Earnhardt and Rick Hendrick. In 2022, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

"It wasn't all roses": When Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the misunderstanding NASCAR fans had about him

Dale Earnhardt celebrates his 4th NASCAR Winston Cup Championship with son Dale Earnhardt Jr (top left) - Source: Getty

In an interview in 2010, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared some insights about the common misconceptions regarding his upbringing and career in NASCAR. He emphasized that while he experienced both poverty and wealth, many fans mistakenly believed that his father's success negatively impacted his racing journey. Earnhardt Jr. clarified that although he had advantages compared to many, such as better resources, the assumption that he had everything handed to him was inaccurate.

"I grew up poor, and I grew up rich. I think some people who have never met me have a misconception that when I was living with my father when he was successful, that I was somehow adversely affected by his success or the money he had and was making at the time," he said.

"Mainly, I think people assume I had it better than what was reality. But I had it good; I don't want to complain or piss off anybody who was providing for me back then – those people who are still around. But it wasn't all roses," he continued.

He acknowledged the support he received but insisted that his path was not as easy as some might think, stating, "it wasn't all roses" despite having a good life.

