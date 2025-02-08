  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops two-word reaction from early racing days with NASCAR legend Tony Stewart 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops two-word reaction from early racing days with NASCAR legend Tony Stewart 

By Palak Gupta
Modified Feb 08, 2025 17:09 GMT
Wonderful Pistachios 400 - Source: Getty
Tony Stewart (left) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond International Raceway on September 10, 2011. Image: Getty

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. looked back on the good old racing days with Tony Stewart. The JR Motorsports owner and Stewart competed together in the Cup Series starting in the 2000s.

Earnhardt Jr. began his Cup Series career in the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet for his father’s team, Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI) and drove the car till 2007. The 50-year-old recently reacted to a picture of him nudging Stewart's No. 20 Home Depot-sponsored Pontiac on X and summed it up in just two words.

"Good times," Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Earnhardt Jr. moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008, where he drove the No. 88 car until he retired from full-time racing in 2017. He won 26 Cup Series races over 19 years and got the Most Popular Driver award 15 consecutive times from 2003 to 2017.

Earnhardt Jr. resurrected the iconic No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet and raced at the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway in late November last year. This year, he will join Amazon as a broadcaster on a multi-year contract starting with the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and will also return to racing in some of the zMAX CARS Tour races.

"Tony and I work well together" - When Tony Stewart beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Daytona

Tony Stewart beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon to win the Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway in 2002. Stewart, in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 Pontiac, won the race for the second year in a row.

Earnhardt Jr. started in 16th place but moved into the top five within five laps. He led for 20 laps but couldn’t get past Stewart in the final stretch. Dale Jr. said he tried everything to pass Stewart after the race and reflected on his efforts.

"I was doing all I could. That was all I had - and all the car had. I did not have any chance to make a good run at Tony - he was always able to make a move to stop my momentum. I was trying to use my brakes to get the car behind me right on my bumper, and it also took the air off of Tony so he would lose momentum as well," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.
"Tony and I work well together. We've worked together on the superspeedways the last couple of years, and it seems like our cars draft great together... but there comes a point at the end of the race when you have to quit working together and everybody's trying to win the race," he added.

Earnhardt Jr. still managed to finish ahead of Jeff Gordon for second place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी