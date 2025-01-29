Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops two words defining Austin Cindric after the latter’s reaction to JGR driver’s sponsorship post

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently reacted on Austin Cindric's attempt to silently make fun of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe's new sponsorship for the 2025 season. Briscoe partnered up with the 'America’s #1 Sandwich' Cracker brand for his ride in the stock car racing series.

On January 28, 2025, the Joe Gibbs Racing team announced their partnership with the Queen City brand Lance for the 2025 season. Lance will feature as a full-season associate sponsor for Briscoe's #19 Toyota Camry XSE in the Cup Series and the primary sponsor for the #19 Toyota Supra GR in the Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The JGR driver shared his excitement about the news by sharing a post on his X account. The news captured Team Penske driver Austin Cindric's attention and he tagged a well-recognized NASCAR meme page, 'AB84' in the comments, possibly prompting the page to make a meme out of the post.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. noticed Cindric's attempt to poke fun at Briscoe's news and shared a hilarious response on his X account.

"New 2025 note: @AustinCindric is undercover hilarious," wrote Earnhardt Jr.

Expand Tweet

In October, last year, The Campbell’s Company and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) announced a joint initiative, and the partnership between JGR and the cracker brand is a larger part of the initiative.

"Some traditions, what's wrong with them?": Dale Earnhardt Jr. on NASCAR's decision to remove the 'rite of passage' rule

Recently, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his views on NASCAR removing the mandatory stripes for rookie drivers from the 2025 season. The sanctioning body explained that the drivers are competing at the highest level of stock car racing and don't need rookie stripes.

Speaking about this on his podcast, Dale Jr. mentioned that he was surprised to hear the news about the stripes. He pointed out how most fans mentioned that the 'cool tradition' of rookie stripes was not necessary anymore as the drivers know each other.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that the stripes were for the viewers and stated:

"There's some that kind of come and go. And I get why it's not as necessary as it used to be. Am I noticing the yellow stripe on the back of the car as I used to? No. But in 1980 for example, when you went ot the Daytona 500, there were probably 70-80 cars trying to qualify for the Daytona 500, multiple 20-25 rookies, lots of rookies, dozens or more. That was when it was necessary," he described.

"Some traditions, what's wrong with them? That was just a thing that didn't have to go away. It was kind of a neat tradition that was kind of a rite of passage," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

Junior concluded that removing the stripes was not 'a big deal' as after five laps in the Daytona 500 he would stop caring for it altogether.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback