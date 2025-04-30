Dale Earnhardt Jr. echoes Denny Hamlin’s bold verdict on NextGen cars

By Vardaan Kochhar
Modified Apr 30, 2025 03:44 GMT
MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann
MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 07: Dale Earnhardt Jr, driver of the #88 Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently echoed concerns raised by Denny Hamlin about the challenges presented by the NextGen car. Speaking candidly, Dale Jr. acknowledged that the current car model has a significant impact on how races unfold, often limiting drivers’ ability to maneuver and compete effectively.

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his NASCAR journey in 1996, following the path laid by his iconic father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Over the years, Dale Jr. collected 50 wins across NASCAR’s top two divisions. However, he never claimed a Cup Series championship.

In the latest episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast, the former champion and spotter, TJ Majors, broke down the Talladega race. While doing so, Dale Jr. pointed out how the drag on the NextGen cars makes it difficult for the drivers to make passes.

"You saw it at the end of the race when went all like 'All right, we're all f**king going,' they can't do nothing but run two by two. And Denny explains it on his show He's a driver. Nobody better than (him) to tell us why those guys in the second, third, and fourth row didn't duck out on the last lap or coming to the finish line," said Dale Jr. [46:00 onwards]
"He's explaining it. The car's got way too much drag on it. And so I mean if they took some drag off this thing, big chunks, it would make the racing look completely different," he added.
Several drivers and NASCAR icons have voiced concerns about the NextGen car and its impact on race dynamics. Despite efforts by Goodyear and NASCAR to improve the racing experience, some fundamental issues reportedly remain.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his desire clear to have Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, and Matt Kenseth race in CARS Tour

Havinf stepped away from full-time racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has still remained deeply involved in the sport. He co-owns the championship-winning JR Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series and is also a co-owner of the zMAX CARS Tour alongside fellow NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick.

Recently, Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 champion, extended an open invitation to former drivers Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne, and Clint Bowyer to join the CARS Tour ranks. (via Frontstretch)

"I extend an invitation to Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, and Kasey Kahne, and all kinds of drivers because we'd love to have them drop in, run a race, and learn from their experience." [0:16 onwards]
Though no longer active competitors, Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne, and Clint Bowyer have each remained connected to NASCAR in various roles. Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that having them run a race in the CARS Tour would not only draw attention but also provide valuable feedback to help the series and its young drivers grow.

About the author
Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.

What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.

When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
