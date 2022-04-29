"Exactly what I had long hoped for" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. excited for veteran NASCAR crew chief's return

Following Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s appearance, Fox has made another change in the Fox booth for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. Fans will see the comeback of a veteran crew chief.

FOX Sports revealed on Wednesday that Larry McReynolds will return to the broadcast booth for this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

After FOX Sports announced the news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated that he is looking forward to hearing what McReynolds has to say this weekend:

"Exactly what I had long hoped for. Every booth needs a crew chief who’s on top of the strategy. NBC has Steve Letarte, and Fox has Larry McReynolds. "

Larry McReynolds is set to take Earnhardt's seat in the booth. McReynolds will join Joy and Bowyer in the booth for Sunday's race at Dover Motor Speedway, which will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Since 2001, the veteran crew chief has been a part of the Fox Sports team. His comeback occurred after a weekend in the pit box, where he called the called for Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

With his experience, McReynolds guided Jeffrey Earnhardt to the runner-up result in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a chance to join the Fox broadcast team at the FOX booth for the first time.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a NASCAR on NBC analyst since the 2018 season. He had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the Fox broadcast team for the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Earnhardt Jr. joined lead announcer Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer in the studio, making him the eighth different person to fill the third seat this season.

This is the third position, which was formerly held entirely by Jeff Gordon. Following Fox's share of the 2021 broadcast schedule, Gordon left the team after six years to take on a larger position with Hendrick Motorsports.

However, Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, Danica Patrick, Chad Knaus, and Darrell Waltrip have joined Joy and Bowyer in the booth throughout 2022. Gordon was also back for the race.

Edited by Adam Dickson