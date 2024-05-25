Dale Earnhardt Jr. expresses desire to bring Netflix comedian on DJD podcast

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his desire to invite a famed stand-up comedian on his podcast. Dale Jr. hosts his own podcast the Dale Jr Download, which is a Dirty Mo Media production.

Dirty Mo Media is an entertainment and creative production company owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 winner. It was founded in 2013. This production also has rights to several other podcasts such as Door Bumper Clear, Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, and many more. Dale Jr., on his DJD podcast, is famed for bringing members of the NASCAR community, where they share insights regarding the sport.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Williams Groove Speedway, which hosted a 410 sprint car race, shared a picture of Shane Gillis, a stand-up comic.

In this post, the 15-time 'Most Popular Driver' award winner Dale Jr. responded by stating:

"I need to get @Shanemgillis on my pod. #DJD @DirtyMoMedia"

Shane Gillis is a 36-year-old stand-up comedian, who hails from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Gillis is buzzing in the news as Netflix recently dropped a comedy series on May 23 - Tires. This show is co-created and executive-produced by Shane Gillis.

The official description of the series states "Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis)."

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media announces new podcast partnership

SiriusXM recently announced a new podcast agreement with Dale Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media. Dale Jr. believes this partnership would "raise the bar" for the production.

SiriusXM is a broadcasting corporation that provides satellite radio and online radio services. With this deal, it will work together with Dirty Mo Media on many special events like Daytona 500.

In a recent conversation with Carla Metts Gebhart, Dale Jr. expressed his excitement about the new venture and cleared out the doubts about Dirty Mo Media podcasts becoming a SiriusXM exclusive. He said:

"You'll still be able to find us in all the places that you were finding us in the past. However you listen to podcasts, we'll still be there. This will be just a new area where you can also access the Download and some of the other shows that we have on XM."

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr. added:

"We're just trying to be creative and fun and trying to get our fans and our industry to be interested in us and come to us for our perspective. To pair with Sirius just kind of raises the bar for us and adds a lot of credibility to Dirty Mo Media,"

Dale Jr. also owns the NASCAR team, JR Motorsports which competes in the Xfinity Series. The team fields four full-time drivers namely, Justin Allgaier driving the #7 Chevy, and Sam Mayer piloting the #1 Camaro, followed by Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones driving the #8 and #9, respectively.

Out of the four, only the #7 Allgaier has managed to secure a win for the team this season at Darlington on May 11.