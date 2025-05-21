Dale Earnhardt Jr. expresses immense gratitude to Kevin Harvick for the success of their co-owned venture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has publicly thanked former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick for helping the CARS Tour leave a significant mark on a National level. On Friday, May 16, the regional stock car series, which is co-owned by Dale Jr., Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, was broadcast live on national television for the first time.

The race aired on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) during NASCAR’s All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The live broadcast marked a big step forward for the CARS Tour, giving it national exposure.

The Window World 100 was also streamed live on FloRacing. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick joined announcer Eric Brennan in the FS1 booth to help call the action. Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his appreciation on social media, crediting Harvick for being a driving force behind the series reaching a national audience.

"Appreciate the opportunity,” Dale Jr. shared via X. “A huge thanks to @NASCARONFOX @FloRacing and @NASCAR. Doesn't happen without @KevinHarvick being an ambitious series owner. Great exposure for our teams and series. Next event is May 31st on @FloRacing at @LangleySpeedway."

This message came as a response to a tweet by Adam Stern from Sport Business Journal, who shared that the race drew an average of 253,000 viewers on FS1 and peaked at 365,000. These numbers reflect strong interest in the event, especially for a regional series making its national TV debut.

The broadcast was part of a co-distribution deal between FS1 and FloSports. The goal of the partnership is to raise the profile of the CARS Tour and give young drivers a bigger platform to be seen.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to the support the CARS Tour received from the fans on social media

Dale Earnhardt Jr. thanked fans for their strong support after the CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Shortly after the event aired live on FS1 and FloRacing, Dale Jr. posted a video on social media. In the video, he thanked viewers who tuned in and showed love for the series.

He said he was proud of what the CARS Tour accomplished and how fans responded.

"If you watched the race, I hope you enjoyed it,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a video on X. “It was a big, big night for the CARS Tour. We're very proud and something we're very, very passionate about. Just an incredible night, hope everybody enjoyed the broadcast, I had a lot of fun being a part of it.”

“But I think the world of this series and its drivers and teams, and I asked everybody to support it this weekend, and if you did, I just wanted to jump on here real quick and say, big thanks, from all of us,” he added.

This race marked the third straight year the CARS Tour has raced at North Wilkesboro during All-Star Week. The next CARS Tour race is scheduled on May 31 at Langley Speedway and will be streamed on FloRacing.

