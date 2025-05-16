Dale Earnhardt Jr. expresses nervous anticipation for public response on 'Earnhardt' docuseries

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is excited about the new “Earnhardt” documentary. But he is nervous as well. In the latest episode of his Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, the NASCAR Hall of Famer revealed the reason behind his nervousness.

Directed by Joshua Altman, the four-part docuseries celebrates the life and career of the great Dale Earnhardt Sr., who, since his death in 2001, has attained almost a mythical status among NASCAR aficionados.

Side by side, it unravels several episodes from the childhoods of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller. Reflecting on the same, Dale Jr. said (26:42 onwards),

“I'm really nervous about people seeing this. It's a really honest take. Kelley was super transparent, so was I to a point. I don't think we've ever been this honest about our childhood or some of the things that we experienced. I'm really nervous about how people are going to consume it or whether they will like it or not.”

Over the years, the name “Earnhardt” has become almost synonymous with NASCAR. Although not racing in 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. remains fully involved in the sport.

He co-owns JR Motorsports and the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Series. His Dale Jr. Download podcast is currently one of the most popular NASCAR-centric shows.

Dale Jr. joined TNT Sports’ broadcast booth for this year’s NASCAR coverage. He will contribute to the on-air commentary of five Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is scheduled for June 28.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains how the “Earnhardt” series illuminates the “human side” of his legendary father

During a virtual interview last Wednesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that the new “Earnhardt” series will reveal the human side of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., also regarded as one of the most aggressive drivers back in the day.

Detailing the same, Dale Jr. said,

“It shows you the human side of Dad. It celebrates the man on the race track, for sure. But it also celebrates the person he was, for better or worse. And there’s some tough moments in there. Some honest moments in there.”

Revealing those moments to the audience was the biggest challenge for Dale Jr. and his sister, Kelley.

“To a lot of people, he was like Elvis. … Or a John Wayne figure. … They thought that he was indestructible and bulletproof and couldn’t do any wrong. … And so they worshiped him. I think that was the challenge for me and Kelley. We knew him as a real person that was a good dad. And a tough dad. And a not-so-good dad sometimes, with all of these human imperfections," Dale Jr. added.

Here is the trailer for the fans to watch:

The series is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next Thursday, May 22.

