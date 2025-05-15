Dale Earnhardt Jr. fuels 'rumors' of a looming Xfinity car overhaul amid parts scarcity crisis

In a conversation on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stirred speculation about a potential overhaul of the Xfinity Series car, citing growing concerns over parts scarcity and outdated components. Speaking to his former Cup Series competitor, Dale Jr. acknowledged the system's mechanical stagnation and hinted at a future that may look different.

The parts dilemma, after the Cup Series transitioned to the Next Gen car, has left the Xfinity grid tethered to increasingly obsolete components. Dale Jr., co-owner of JR Motorsports, highlighted a dwindling equipment market due to the disconnect between the Cup and Xfinity car platforms.

"The parts and pieces that we're all using to race Trucks or Xfinity are a bit obsolete and I wish they weren't. I wish there were companies out there still making these parts... It's put things in question in terms of what's the future physically of the Xfinity car. What does it look like in five years? And there's some rumors that that's that's going to change," said Dale Jr. (17:00 onwards).

While the NASCAR Cup Series teams adopted the Next-Gen blueprint, demand for legacy parts collapsed. The Next-Gen car features a spec chassis, independent rear suspension, sequential shifting, and center-lock wheels.

Whereas, the current Xfinity car retains its legacy design with a solid rear axle, five-lug wheels, and an H-pattern transmission. Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes this left Xfinity teams and grassroots racers scrambling to source viable parts like rear-end housings, steering boxes, and transmissions.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (L) talks with crew members at Talladega. Source: Imagn

Kevin Harvick echoed the concern, pointing out Cup's former role in sustaining Xfinity's parts supply has vanished. He elaborated, saying even short-track competitors are running outdated transmissions, with no manufacturers stepping in to fill the supply chain.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also noted that the Xfinity series needs clarity in purpose.

"Everything's kind of in a bit of a spin right now. But I believe that the Xfinity series has to find a bit of an identity and I think NASCAR is trying to figure out what that is. Is it hybrid? They aren't making this electric car for fun. There's a purpose behind that... There's a real possibility that could be a series at some point and something NASCAR wants to get behind and push," Dale Jr. added. (18:11 onwards).

While both of them weren't enthusiastic about the idea, Dale Jr. acknowledged the sport's electric prototype project might hint at long-term plans.

"It's a money game": Dale Earnhardt Jr. questions NASCAR's broken pipeline

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (L) and Kevin Harvick before the 2015 MyAFibStory.com 400 practice. Source: Imagn

The broader issue, as highlighted by both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick, is the structural erosion in NASCAR's development ladder. Beyond parts, there is economic uncertainty. As Cup Series budgets fluctuate with changes in the charter system and sponsor models, the financial viability of running an Xfinity team is being threatened from both ends - technically and commercially.

Rising costs, inconsistent progression models, and a lack of firm regulatory pathways have left promising drivers with few stable avenues to grow. A broken pipeline, they argued, fails both young talent and experienced racers alike. Dale Jr. stated in the Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast:

"You look at William Byron, Joey Logano, those guys got kind of thrown into the Cup level at a very young age. Fortunate enough for them, there was enough people in the industry to believe in them over the course of the time that it took them to find their way... There's a lot of value I think in being patient. The only problem is that it's a money game, right? For almost everyone, it's pay to play. And if you got the money, you got to go." (09:53 onwards)

Dale Jr. also supported the idea of revisiting a points-based system, similar to iRacing's tiered licensing, to restore prestige and order to the racing ladder. He shared examples from his own experience, including expensive and unnecessary prerequisite races NASCAR mandated for former JR Motorsports drivers like Landon Cassill and Josh Berry.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (C) speaks with Josh Berry (L) and Sam Mayer (R) at Martinsville. Source: Getty

Drawing from the past, Dale Earnhardt Jr. evoked the example of Darlington's old-school rookie orientations, where even legends like AJ Foyt were evaluated by their peers before being allowed to compete.

