Dale Earnhardt Jr. gains a “new level of respect” for crew chiefs after debut NASCAR stint with Connor Zilisch

NASCAR Xfinity driver Connor Zilisch got Dale Earnhardt Jr. his first win as a crew chief on Saturday (June 21) at Pocono Raceway. It also marked Zilisch’s second win of the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr. appeared in a post-race media session and expressed his newfound respect and admiration for crew chiefs. After serving the role in a race, the veteran driver came to realize what it takes to be in their shoes.

“This was a lot of fun,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1:45 onwards). “I have a ton of respect, admiration for all the crew chiefs and the role that they play, and the stress that they put up with. To do this week in, week out is extremely tough and takes a long process to work yourself into a position to be able to get that role and get that opportunity at the Cup level.”

“I really have a new appreciation and a new level of respect and understanding of the tough calls and decisions they have to make, and they have to be right,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

Zilisch’s full-time crew chief, Mardy Lindsey, stayed out of the event, serving a one-race suspension for loose lug nuts on the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy back in Nashville earlier this month. He will be back next week for the Focused Health 250 at Echopark Speedway.

16 races into the season, Connor Zilisch ranks fifth in the series standings with 488 points to his name. He has been able to lead a total of 240 laps so far, besides bagging five top fives, seven top 10s, and 13 playoff points.

“It’s all publicity”- Kyle Busch calls Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s crew chief duties a publicity stunt

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series, said that Dale Earnhardt Jr., acting as crew chief for Connor Zilisch, was nothing but a publicity stunt. Speaking with Dalton Hopkins during a pre-race interview, the two-time Cup Series champion said,

“It’s all publicity, but spin it how you want it. He’s just going to be a warm body sitting on top of the box. You know, they’ve got enough stuff from the shop and enough technology these days of being able to have the crew chief still involved. So, I could say I could do the same thing with one of my truck teams, but the guys at the shop would be the ones handling it.”

Busch admitted that the whole situation was going to be great for turning eyeballs towards the Mooresville-based outfit. He called them one of the top two or top three organizations in the Xfinity Series.

When asked if he would like to assume the role of a crew chief ever in the future, Busch said,

“Crew chiefing? No, no. I already crew chief enough with a 10-year-old driver (his son, Brexton), and it’s enough of a headache.”

Kyle Busch will compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race, The Great American Getaway 400 at the 2.5-mile, tri-oval racetrack in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. He is still vying for his maiden win of the season, which will automatically put him in the playoff picture.

