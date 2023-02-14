Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets 'humbled' in South Carolina Late Model race: "I didn’t do a good job"

At the Icebreaker at Florence Motor Speedway in South Carolina, Dale Earnhardt Jr. lined up his teammate Carson Kvapil. The No. 3 race car was driven by the owner of JR Motorsports, while the No. 8 car was driven by Kvapil.

Both drivers failed to live up to the famous numbers on their cars, finishing outside the top 10. The two-time Xfinity Series champion started the race in P15 and advanced to P11 before being unable to progress any further. A late-race crash stopped him from finishing in the top 10.

Earnhardt and Kvapil finished 16th and 18th, respectively, without even breaking the top 10 once the race kicked off. Earnhardt accepted his shortcomings in the race.

"We did get the Icebreaker in today, so the weather turned out to work out for us. What did not workout for us was, how the race car drove. I didn't do a good job."

Qualifying was a disaster, and the race was even worse. Several caution flags flew late, and Earnhardt's No. 3 Chevrolet took a battering when he couldn't check up on an incident in front of him.

Earnhardt finished 17th on the track, but his position was changed to 16th after inspections. Carson Kvapil, another teammate, was two spots back.

Earnhardt was saving for most of the race in all the ways you have to do at Florence. But couldn't get back on the throttle in the corner exit and got trapped in a crash on Lap 110 when the pack piled up in front of him.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on his social media post. On this occasion, Doug Barnes Jr. started on the pole, controlled for large periods of the race, and won after surviving restarts from late caution.

However, he didn't have much luck this time around. He moved up to 11th place midway through the race after starting 15th. But by then, he'd worn out his tyres and was relegated to second place.

“You’re gonna show up and get your butt kicked some days and be humbled, and this is one of those days. We’ll try to get it going and next time we get behind the wheel, do a better job,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Fans swarm Dale Earnhardt Jr. after a humbling experience in South Carolina

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a long-time fan favorite, is always an attraction when he joins a race. Even a little rain couldn't stop him from setting the fastest lap time during the practice session.

Unfortunately, luck wasn't on his side this time. He moved up as high as 11th in the middle of the race after beginning in 15th place. But by that time, he had exhausted his tyres and was reduced to a distant second.

The 48-year-old posted a video on his social media account on how "humbling" this entire experience was and fans sent him warm wishes and regards. Here are some of the fans' tweets in Dale Earnhardt Jr's support.

Skyler Fox @SkylerCurtisFox



Always good to get to race, those guys who race them weekly are something else! Great to see that Mom N Pop’s 3 hit the track again! @DaleJr Like my dad always said about racing, “Some days you’re up on the top of the mountain, some days you’re down in the holler.”Always good to get to race, those guys who race them weekly are something else! Great to see that Mom N Pop’s 3 hit the track again! @DaleJr Like my dad always said about racing, “Some days you’re up on the top of the mountain, some days you’re down in the holler.” Always good to get to race, those guys who race them weekly are something else! Great to see that Mom N Pop’s 3 hit the track again!

CLT PathFinder @CLT_PathFinder



On to the next. @DaleJr Awesome message dale. Some days we show up, do our best, and get humbled.On to the next. @DaleJr Awesome message dale. Some days we show up, do our best, and get humbled.On to the next.

David Lerner @davidpaullerner @DaleJr Sorry this one didn’t work out the way you’d hoped. On to the next! @DaleJr Sorry this one didn’t work out the way you’d hoped. On to the next!

Poll : 0 votes