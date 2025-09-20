Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives contrasting verdicts on 23XI’s Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick’s odds of advancing in playoffs

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts about the 23XI Racing drivers advancing in the 2025 Cup Series playoffs. After completing the Round of 16, NASCAR is headed to the next phase of the playoffs, the Round of 12, this weekend.23XI Racing's two full-time entries, Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota Camry XSE and Tyler Reddick in the #45 Camry, have both advanced to the Round of 12. However, Wallace ranks eighth in the playoff points table with a point buffer over the cutoff line. Meanwhile, Reddick sits in 12th, three points below the cutoff line.Reflecting on the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver's success this season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was surprised and appreciated him. Earnhardt Jr. said:&quot;Bubba's really kind of turned it up another notch this year. Seems like, since Indy, he's sort of switched into another gear that I've never seen him really have before. Deserves to be up there. Can do it. Should be able to do it.&quot; [00:20 onwards]However, the former Xfinity Series champion was worried about Wallace's teammate, Tyler Reddick. Dale Jr. gave a contrasting response to Reddick's chances, pointing out:&quot;Reddick worries me a little bit. I don't see the speed that I think that they're capable of.&quot;Bubba Wallace secured one win this season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the other hand, his teammate has yet to secure a victory this season. Currently, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver, Denny Hamlin, leads the playoff points table with a 26-point buffer over the cutoff line.“Every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid about his emotions on the 2026 Cup Series scheduleEarlier in August 2025, NASCAR revealed the 2026 Cup Series schedule. However, this time, the sanctioning body made some tweaks to the schedule, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was impressed by the changes made for the next season.For the 2026 Cup Series season, the stock car racing association changed the venue for the All-Star Race. Previously, the race was held at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but for the next season, the destination has been changed to Dover Motor Speedway. This shift will result in bringing back the event at the North Carolina-based track as a points-paying race.Reflecting on the big change, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was impressed and couldn't hold his excitement. Following that, Dale Jr. tweeted:&quot;The big news for me on the 2026 @NASCAR schedule is @NWBSpeedway getting a points race! I can't wait to call 400 laps of night racing there on July 19. It's massive for the surrounding community, and every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner next July.&quot;Furthermore, NASCAR has added two weeks off during the regular season championship next year. The first week off will begin after wrapping up the Martinsville Speedway event in March 2026, and the second week off is scheduled after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race in July.