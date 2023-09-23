Dale Earnhardt Jr gives his verdict on Denny Hamlin’s ‘I beat your favorite driver’ remark post-race at Bristol

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Denny Hamlin's controversial post-race statement at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin, having enjoyed a successful year on the track, clinched a crucial victory during the final race of the first round of the Cup Series playoffs, further solidifying his bid for the championship title.

Despite Denny Hamlin's commendable performance, his demeanor throughout the season has garnered mixed reviews from fans. This sentiment was amplified when, after his Bristol triumph, he boldly declared to the crowd:

"I beat your favorite driver. All of them,"

This elicited a chorus of boos from the stadium. Addressing this incident on the Dale Jr Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided his candid perspective. He began by acknowledging Hamlin's polarizing status within the NASCAR fan base, attributing it to Hamlin's willingness to embrace the role of the antagonist. Earnhardt Jr. mused:

"As hated as Denny has become for a portion of the NASCAR fan base, his efforts to lean into playing the heel or whatever you wanna call it. I don't even know what it is, right?"

He went on to commend Hamlin's ability to seize the moment and deliver a perfectly timed comeback in front of a massive audience.

"The guy just won the race. He's feeling good, he's in a great mood, but even then, to be put on the spot in front of 100,000 people in attendance and then a couple million watching at home, and to have the perfect comeback or the perfect thing to say."

In Dale Earnhardt Jr. 's view, Hamlin's post-race remarks demonstrated a mastery of this skill, showcasing a level of charisma and showmanship rarely witnessed in the NASCAR arena. He stated:

"Rarely do we have personalities like that in our sport."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. equates Denny Hamlin's remarks to a professional wrestling promo

Reflecting on the parallels between NASCAR and professional wrestling, Earnhardt Jr. drew a compelling comparison, emphasizing the importance of captivating promos in both sports. He stated:

"Great wrestlers are remembered not only for their matches but mostly for their promos. Their ability to lure you in with a few words, or say the right thing at the right moment and play the character, right?"

"And damn it, Denny nailed it in that moment. Nailed it," Dale Earnhardt Jr. enthused.

As the NASCAR season continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Hamlin's words will shape the narrative surrounding his pursuit of the Cup Series championship.