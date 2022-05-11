"I can’t get into it" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a 'hard time' being interested in F1 following the 2022 Miami GP

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a true NASCAR legend and his support for the sport both on and off the track is unquestionable. Despite his retirement from a full-time racing career, the driver has remained relevant in the racing world through his work as a sports analyst.

He works at NBC as an analyst. Additionally, he has a production company called Dirty Mo Media. The production company is the one behind his popular podcast Dale Jr. Download, which has different segments, including the "Ask Jr." segment.

During his "Ask Jr." segment on Dale Jr. Download, a fan asked what his thoughts on the recently concluded Miami Grand Prix were. Earnhardt Jr. is well known for giving his honest opinion and being evasive is not part of his personality.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did not sugar-coat his thoughts and said:

“I hesitate to say this, but I can’t get into it, I’m not incapable of enjoying F1 because I used to watch it with Mika Hakkinen, Michael Schumacher, and those guys were going at it.”

Earnhardt Jr. added:

“So, I really didn’t pay a whole lot attention to it. The only thing that I was really watching was some social media stuff. I have no idea how the race went or what people thought of the track or the experience and what it means for F1 or the Miami Grand Prix going forward”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn't think street racing tracks are fun

Being a die-hard supporter of NASCAR, it seems Earnhardt doesn’t have time to do follow-ups on other kinds of races. Formula One recently had its inaugural Miami Grand Prix and the tickets were coveted by everyone. This, however, was not the case for Earnhardt Jr., who channeled his focus on things related to social media.

Earnhardt maintains that it used to be fun way back when, but for now, he doesn’t give it too much attention. Although he is not a fan of F1 races, he is a big fan of Daniel Ricciardo, an F1 driver who idolizes Earnhardt Jr.'s father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.. He said he is proud of the driver for how he celebrates his father.

In early March this year, reports broke about NASCAR’s plans to diversify its schedule and join the likes of F1 and IndyCar in street racing. Earnhardt Jr. always supported NASCAR in so many ways, but he was one of the people who never liked the idea of NASCAR hitting the streets of Chicago. He believes it's no fun racing cars around street tracks, the only fun being was seeing the drivers struggling.

