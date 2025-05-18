Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlights 'the perfect boat name' on his lakeside outing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the name of his boat on social media during his recent outing to the lakeside. The former NASCAR driver posted a photo of a boat called "She Said No" on his X account.

After he retired from the NASCAR Cup Series, Earnhardt Jr. mainly focused on team ownership and his broadcasting career, which is why he often finds time to go on vacations. He always shares glimpses of his time off on social media, and this time was no different.

The Kannapolis native found a boat with the 'perfect' name while on vacation. Taking a photo of it, he posted it on X with the following caption:

"A day on the lake. Nice weather. And the perfect boat name."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time Cup Series racing at the end of 2017, owing to concussion-like symptoms. However, he continued racing in the Xfinity Series sporadically for JR Motorsports, a team he co-owns alongside his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and Rick Hendrick.

In his illustrious Cup Series career, the now 50-year-old racked up 631 races in over 19 years, where he claimed 26 wins, 15 poles, and 260 Top 10s. His final race in this series was the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.also has decent statistics in the Xfinity Series with 24 wins, 10 pole positions and 96 Top 10s in 147 races in over 28 races. His latest race in this series was the 2024 Food City 300 in Bristol. Earnhardt Jr. is a recipient of the Bill France Award of Excellence, 15-Time Most Popular Driver award, NASCAR Hall of Fame, and is one of NASCAR's Greatest 75 Drivers.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. blasted Carson Hocevar over Layne Riggs move

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called out the aggressive behavior from Carson Hocevar during the recently concluded NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. This has come after Hocevar, who won the Truck race, showed the middle finger to Riggs, something Earnhardt Jr. did not take lightly.

"Riggs is older than him. Is he self-appointing himself some sort of veteran? Y'all heard that s**t. 'Man, that kid's gonna win a lot of races.' What the f**k dude?" Earnhardt Jr. said in Dale Jr. Download podcast (50:17 onwards).

"You're a kid. That was a very egotistical move. I think it's an asinine way to look at things. ...I know that Riggs is not in Cup, but in terms of ability, talent, I don't really set them too far apart. You could put Riggs in the 77 [car] and eventually get reasonable results," he further added.

Carson Hocevar and Layne Riggs were involved in a fierce battle during the Heart of Health Care 200 at the Kansas Speedway, a race where Hocevar had the last laugh, as Riggs faced a disqualification.

