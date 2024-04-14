Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at broadcasting future following NBC exit

Dale Earnhardt Jr. parted ways with NBC earlier this year and is without a contract for the current NASCAR season. However, to the delight of fans, he recently teased about his broadcasting future, confirming his presence in the booth for the 2025 season.

The upcoming Cup Series season is poised for major changes in the broadcasting schedule, with NASCAR signing a record $1.1 billion deal with four media giants. In addition to the current broadcasters Fox Sports and NBC, streaming giants Amazon Prime and Warner Bros. Discovery will join the lineup for a mid-season stretch of races.

Currently, without a contract, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on a hiatus from broadcasting. He recently revealed his desire to continue his career in broadcasting and confirmed that he will return behind the microphone next season while withholding the details about his next move.

In a recent interview, the NASCAR Hall of Famer shared insights about his future in NASCAR broadcasting (via Frontstretch):

"We are gonna have some news for everybody, about where we are gonna be and what we are gonna be doing in 2025. I definitely love broadcasting and wanna keep doing it. And we found a way to make that happen."

Reflecting on his recent contract negotiations with NBC, Dale Jr. expressed regret that they couldn't reach an agreement. He lamented about the missed opportunity to continue with NBC crew members:

"I miss the opportunity to stay with NBC and that's something that I hoped would have happened, but we just couldn't make it work. So we got to seek other opportunities. I would love to try to stay in the booth and I think we are going to be able to make that happen. It'll be tough though, man, NBC's been a great home."

Multiple sources indicate Dale Earnhardt Jr. could join Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. exploring future Xfinity openings for Carson Kvapil

Carson Kvapil had an impressive Xfinity debut at Martinsville Speedway, clinching a top-five finish, while driving Dale Earnhardt Jr's #88 JR Motorsports Chevy. Kvapil's maiden outing has certainly left an impression on his boss, who expressed a desire to provide more opportunities for the 20-year-old.

Dale Jr hopes that Kvapil's debut will potentially create more opportunities for the future. He said in the aforementioned interview:

"We might have more opportunities to run him a few more races this year. He did so well at Martinsville, that's really created some potential for something to come together."

The JR Motorsports owner also addressed the challenges of securing sponsorship, citing Josh Berry's impressive debut, which unfortunately didn't yield any opportunities for many years. He added:

"I've been in this situation with Josh Berry, thinking 'Man we proved what we needed to prove' and the opportunities still didn't come. But maybe we are in a unique position where somebody's interested in moving this forward."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Carson Kvapil is ready to compete at the forefront in the Xfinity Series, and heaped praises on his racecraft.

