Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at exploring the possibility of public display of racing memorabilia and collectibles 

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has hinted at plans to showcase his collection of racing memorabilia in a public display. Earnhardt revealed that he feels a 'little anxiety' over his collection remaining dormant and away from the public eye.

On May 22, Earnhardt took part in JR Motorsport's Fan Day at the JRM campus. The annual event provides fans a chance to interact with the team's Xfinity Series drivers and key personnel through autograph sessions and live broadcasts of Dirty Mo Media.

As part of the day's events, Earnhardt and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, hosted a live edition of their podcast "Bless Your Hardt". In a fan Q&A segment, a supporter asked if Earnhardt ever considered a public display of his racing memorabilia.

"I've got cars over at my property. I've got a lot of dad's stuff, suits and things that i've collected, boots that he wore, stuff like that that I love and I think it'd be cool to put them in cases, places that y'all could see em'. And I also have my own collection of stuff, maybe it's another driver or something historic that doesn't relate to me or dad," Earnhardt replied. [44:40 onwards]

"And i'd love to be able to display it because...it's giving me a little anxiety that it's just kind of not doing something or not able for somebody to enjoy," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has enjoyed a 22-year-long career in NASCAR, during which he was named the most popular driver for 15 consecutive years, right until his retirement in 2017. Since then, the 26-time Cup Series winner has transitioned to a role in broadcasting, as he returns to the booth for Prime Video's coverage of the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In addition, he also co-owns JRM with his sister, Kelley Earnhardt, and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Rick Hendrick.

Dale Earnhardt Jr opens up on a 'would you rather' question about meeting his future descendants

In a recent episode of Bless Your Hardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, tackled a fan question about whether they would rather time travel to meet their ancestors or visit the future and meet their descendants. Amy instantly picked future descendants, but Earnhardt playfully retorted that he'd actually be 'pissed off' if that were to happen.

When asked to explain his stance, Earnhardt said,

"I mean you could be very pleasantly surprised but we're gonna go forward into the future and get there and go 'why'd the hell did y'all do this? why are you wearing that?' I don't know what the future holds but I'm not sure that I'm ready for it." [0:20 onwards]

Dale Earnhardt Jr shared that he'd rather travel back to the past and give his ancestors a glimpse of what the future holds. He then revealed a unique anecdote about his surname, explaining that 'Earnhardt' was spelt differently back in Germany and was altered during his family's migration to Pennsylvania. The 50-year-old added that he'd like to catch the mistake and set it right.

