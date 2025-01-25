Dale Earnhardt Jr. hypes up Kevin Harvick ahead of the NASCAR champion’s CARS Tour race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his social media account to hype up Kevin Harvick's CARS Tour race on Saturday. The former NASCAR driver shared a post from Harvick's Instagram account and posted it on his stories to share the details with his followers.

January 25, 2025, is set to be the day when two of the biggest short-track racing series will start their season – the ARCA Menards Series West and CARS Tour West. The race, named The SoundGear 400 will take place at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway.

Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, will be a part of the CARS Tour West Series race on Saturday, and drive the #29 entry sponsored by Rick Hendrick's HendrickCars.com. Stating the same, Harvick shared a post on Instagam. He wrote:

"Great first day of practice here @kernraceway looking forward to the @soundgear_official 400 with the @carstourwest super series. Come in person or watch on @floracing tomorrow! Racing starts at 1PM."

Dale Jr. reposted the post on his stories, and wrote:

"On @FloRacing tomorrow."

Here's the screenshot of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Instagram stories:

Credit: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Instagram story.

Interestingly, Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to put the song Nothin' but a good time from Poison on the post's background to hype up his former NASCAR colleague Kevin Harvick. They raced together in the top tier of stock car racing for over one and a half decades (from 2001 to 2017).

Harvick retired from full-time NASCAR racing at the end of the 2023 season.

Co-owners Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. proposed changes to CARS Tour

Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are co-owners of the zMAX CARS Tour, along with former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton and NASCAR team owner Justin Marks (Trackhouse Racing). They bought the racing series in January 2023, and have been running the competition ever since.

Ahead of the new 2025 season, Dale Jr. proposed a few changes to the series. From having a month off in the summer as well as having postponed practice sessions on Friday, there were multiple changes proposed.

"We dialed it back a few events next year to give our teams some relief considering how rain postponements challenged the entire series this year. Teams will enjoy an entire month off in the summer as well," Dale Jr. wrote on X.

"Trying to find a unique addition such as @CordeleSpeedway for the April date. The Tour is hard at work this time of year. Also working to shorten and push Friday practices into the evening hours at least during the warmer months," he further wrote.

Besides running the Cars Tour, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is also in charge of the Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, which he manages alongside his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

