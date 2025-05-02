Dale Earnhardt Jr. insists NASCAR ‘make the regular season feel like the playoffs’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. came up with a new playoff format on his Dale Jr. Download podcast. According to what the NASCAR Hall of Famer suggested, the playoffs could begin perhaps when the season kicked off in February at Daytona, and lead to a final one-round championship race.

Dale Jr.’s ideal format completely ousted the concept of the regular season. So, there wouldn’t be a regular season champion either, as the grind would begin right from the season-opening event, the Daytona 500. What the drivers would be looking at is a 30-plus week playoff stint.

“Starting in Daytona with the Daytona 500, the playoffs began, and the playoffs are the whole season ending with a final one-round championship round,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested. “You know, make the regular season feel like the playoffs.” (30:18)

That would, in turn, make the entire season more critical for the drivers. Dale Jr. pointed out that under the old system, a bad race any time during the season would start hampering a team’s championship hopes altogether.

“We don't feel that anymore. We have bad races, guys get out, they don't give a f***. They are going to come back next week with a chance to make the playoffs,” he added. (31:14)

As of today, no changes are imminent for the current NASCAR Cup season. The series is 10 races into the season, with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric being the most recent winner crowned at Talladega. This coming Sunday, i.e., May 4, the sport will visit Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400, which is scheduled to run 267 laps.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin won the race last year, marking his third victory of the season. Fans can watch him go at it again this year only on Fox Sports 1. Live radio updates will be available 3:30 pm ET onwards on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, 3:30 pm ET onwards.

“It’s an open invitation”- Tony Stewart invites Dale Earnhardt Jr. for some drag racing action

Dale Earnhardt Jr. received an offer from multi-time Cup Series champion and NHRA Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart. If accepted, Stewart will let Dale Jr. run some drag races under the banner of Tony Stewart Racing, which he owns.

Last month, Dale Jr. ran YouTuber and ARCA Menards Series competitor Cleetus McFarland’s No. 3 Dale Earnhardt truck at Talladega Superspeedway. Needless to say, it didn’t feel anything like stock cars.

After watching Dale Jr.’s video with McFarland, Stewart thought of getting the two-time Xfinity Series champion on board. During a recent press meet at Concord’s zMAX Dragway, he said,

“I got a car. I'll let him take some runs if he wants, It's an open invitation."

Dale Jr. responded in a statement (via Yardbarker),

“I'm sure whatever I drove of his would be nice and safe. I guess that would be the only thing I would be worried about.”

Whether Dale Earnhardt Jr., a 26-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be seen drag racing with Tony Stewart Racing is something time will tell. It’s indeed something to be excited about for the NASCAR aficionados.

