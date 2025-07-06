Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued a stern warning to Connor Zilisch during the Chicago Street race

Former NASCAR Cup Series star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently issued a warning to his co-owned team driver Connor Zilisch during the Chicago Street Race. Stock Car journalist Jordan Bianchi shared the conversation between the team owner and driver via an X post.

The #88 Chevy driver for JR Motorsports had a tough day during the practice session for The Loop 110 and got wrecked, ultimately beginning the 50-lap race from the back of the pack. However, Zilisch made a speedy recovery and wrapped up Stage 1 among the top 10 drivers, securing an P8 finish.

Following the 18-year-old's aggressive driving, Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued Zilisch a warning. The #88 Chevy had a heated moment with #70 driver Thomas Annunziata, and Dale Jr. wanted to stay clear of any pit stop drama.

The stock car journalist Jordan Bianchi shared the team radio conversation between the team owner and driver:

Dale Jr:

"Did you put somebody in the wall in Turn 8?"

Connor Zilisch:

"I don't think he hit the wall, but I moved him. He tried to pass me back after I passed him."

Dale Jr:

"I think he did hit the wall. I'm in the pit stall next to him, and I don't want him coming over here."

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team driver finished the 50-lap race event at Chicago Street Course as the runner-up. His Chevy teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, turned his pole position into a victory with a margin of 0.823 seconds.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid about his stint as crew chief for Connor Zilisch during the Pocono Raceway

For the 250-mile race at Pocono Raceway, former Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. filled in for Connor Zilisch's regular crew chief, Mardy Lindley. NASCAR suspended Lindley for having a loose lug nut during the Nashville Superspeedway race in June 2025.

Following that, Dale Jr. took up the job and revealed the reason behind doing so despite having a much "more qualified staff" in his team. He explained:

“There’s probably over 100 people at JR Motorsports that would have been more qualified, but Mardy asked me to do it. So I was like, ‘You must want me to do it.’ … We got a great team and a great organization that can handle these types of challenges. Should be no problem."

“It’s way more fun than being the owner. When you’re the owner, you don’t do anything, and there’s nothing you provide of assistance during the race weekend. There’s nothing that you do that makes or breaks a weekend or lifts a team’s performance. And it sucks. When you’re the owner, you’re just kind of standing there going, ‘Good job, everybody.’ But this is way more fun," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

With 571 points to his credit, Connor Zilisch ranks among the top five drivers on the Xfinity Series in fifth place. Additionally, he has secured two wins, nine top-10 finishes, seven top-five finishes, and four pole positions in 17 starts this season.

