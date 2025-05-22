Dale Earnhardt Jr. issues advisory note for Connor Zilisch fans: “He’s gonna need the support”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has asked all of his driver, Connor Zilisch's, fans to drop some words of encouragement when they meet him later today at the JRM Fan Day event. Earnhardt's racing organization is hosting a special day for its supporters, which features autograph sessions with its stable of drivers, as well as its famous executives, like Dale Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver relayed how Zilisch had a long day, and asked for the people coming to see him to back him up to get through it.
Posting his message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the JR Motorsports owner revealed how the young driver had spoken to the team boss about his fears of the day ahead, which prompted Earnhardt to write online.
"Everyone, young racer @ConnorZilisch has a really really long day today with autograph sessions and such. He was telling me all about it yesterday. If you see him today, tell him "hang in there kid". He's gonna need the support to see it through. 😅"
The fan day, which is being hosted at the team's headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, will feature autograph sessions with Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Connor Hall, and Caden Kvapil, as well as stage events featuring the podcast hosts of Door Bumper Clear and Bless Your 'Hardt, which features Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s message can be applied to more than just today's JRM Fan Day, as this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series event, the BetMGM 300, will be Zilisch's first time back in his #88 car since he suffered a back injury during the race at the Talladega Superspeedway event at the end of last month.
Connor Zilisch's absence from the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 event at the Texas Motor Speedway prompted Kyle Larson to take his spot, which led to the Cup Series visitor crossing the checkered flag and scoring the win.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares that he's begun receiving messages about new Prime Video docuseries
May 22nd marks the release of the new Prime Video docuseries, 'Earnhardt', which tells the story of Dale Earnhardt's racing career, as well as his family dynamics. With the first two episodes streaming, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared on his X account that he's already begun seeing messages about it on his timeline.
"Earnhardt" must be available now on @PrimeVideo I'm getting comments in the timeline Episode 1/2 out today. 3/4 out the 29th"
Prime Video's release of the show co-incides with the beginning of it's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series, which starts this weekend with the Coca-Cola 600, taking place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25th at 6:00 p.m. ET, and culminates with the event at the Pocono Raceway on June 22nd.
